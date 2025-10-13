Prediction on game Win Curacao Odds: 1.85 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the fixtures of Matchday 4 in the final round of 2026 World Cup qualifying in the North and Central America zone will take place in the early hours of Wednesday at the stadium in Willemstad, where Curaçao will host the Trinidad and Tobago national team. Here’s a bet suggestion for this clash with solid chances of success.

Match preview

Curaçao are in excellent form, displaying confident and entertaining football. Under the guidance of Dick Advocaat, the team began the qualifiers with a draw against Trinidad and Tobago (0-0), followed by two impressive victories: over Bermuda (3-2) and a strong Jamaica side (2-0).

Thanks to these results, Curaçao top the group and have a great chance of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. A win in this upcoming match would be a crucial step toward the team's first-ever appearance at the World Cup finals.

As for Trinidad and Tobago, Dwight Yorke’s squad started the qualifiers respectably—drawing with Curaçao (0-0), then losing to Jamaica (0-2) before defeating Bermuda (3-0).

Trinidad and Tobago currently sit on four points. Their theoretical chances of advancing to the finals are still alive, but to keep the dream alive, they must beat Curaçao—a tall order. It’s worth recalling that Trinidad and Tobago have World Cup experience, having featured back in 2006 in Germany.

Match facts and head-to-head

Curaçao are unbeaten in their last three matches.

Four of Curaçao’s last six matches have seen under three goals scored.

Four of Trinidad and Tobago’s last five games have also featured fewer than three goals.

These teams have met four times in history. Trinidad and Tobago hold the advantage with two wins. Curaçao have won once, and one match ended in a draw.

Probable lineups

Curaçao: Doornbusch - Sambo, Gaari, Obispo, Brenet - Comenencia, Bacuna L., Bacuna J. - Margaritha, Hansen, Gorré

Doornbusch - Sambo, Gaari, Obispo, Brenet - Comenencia, Bacuna L., Bacuna J. - Margaritha, Hansen, Trinidad and Tobago: Smith - Cardines, Trimmingham, Henry, Raymond - Rampersad, Phillips, Yeates - Sealy, Spicer, Garcia

Prediction

I believe Curaçao are obliged to win this match. The team is closer than ever to a World Cup berth, and the players will give everything to secure victory. Dropping points could cost them top spot, with Jamaica hot on their heels. I don’t see Curaçao slipping up here—my prediction: Curaçao win.