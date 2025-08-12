RU RU ES ES FR FR
Cooks Hill United vs Newcastle Jets: can the Jets break through to the Australia Cup quarter-finals?

Miguel Solomons
Cooks Hill United FC vs Newcastle Jets prediction Photo: https://x.com/NewcastleJetsFC
Cooks Hill United FC
13 aug 2025, 05:30
- : -
Australia,
Newcastle Jets
Review Tournament grid Odds Prediction
In the Round of 16 of the Australia Cup, Cooks Hill United will host Newcastle Jets on their home turf. The match is set for Wednesday, August 13, kicking off at 11:30 Central European Time. Here’s my pick for this clash.

Cooks Hill United vs Newcastle Jets: match preview

Cooks Hill United is a semi-professional side competing in the NPL Northern NSW. Their recent form has been less than impressive: no wins in their last five games—two draws and three defeats. They currently sit ninth in the table, with 23 points from 22 rounds. With just one match left in the regular season, Cooks Hill are no longer in contention for the top spots. They are eight points adrift of the playoff zone and seven clear of the relegation zone. As for the cup, this is their debut season in the tournament, and reaching the Round of 16 is already a commendable achievement.

Newcastle Jets, representing Australia’s A-League, are currently in their off-season, as the league resumes only in autumn. Last season, the Jets finished ninth, collecting 30 points in 26 matches—falling short of a playoff berth. Now, their focus is firmly on the national cup. In the Round of 32, they edged out Adelaide United 2-1. The club has never lifted this trophy before and will be eager to change that narrative.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Cooks Hill United haven’t won any of their last five matches: two draws and three losses.
  • Cooks Hill have conceded at least three goals in each of their past four games.
  • Newcastle Jets have recorded just one win in their last five outings.
  • These teams have never faced each other before.

Probable lineups

  • Newcastle Jets: Scott, Wilmering, Aquilina, Natta, Cancar, M’Mombwa, Adams, Timmins, Mizunuma, Rose, Taylor

Prediction

Newcastle Jets possess a stronger squad and a higher quality of players. Cooks Hill United will try to put up a fight, but in my opinion, their chances are slim. They’ve consistently conceded three or more goals in recent matches, so my pick is for the Jets’ individual total to be over 3.5 goals at odds of 1.7.

