Constantine vs Berkane prediction, H2H and probable lineups — April 27, 2025

In the return leg of the CAF Confederation Cup semi-final, a clash between Constantine and Berkane is set to take place. The match will be held in Algeria on Sunday, April 27. Kick-off is scheduled for 18:00 Central European Time. I propose a bet on the goal-scoring potential of this game.

Match preview

Constantine claimed the Algerian championship in 2018, but has struggled to find similar success since. This season, the team lacks consistency, sitting mid-table in the domestic league.

Despite this, the club has made a notable impact on the international stage, reaching the semi-finals of the Confederation Cup. Advancing to the final seems unlikely, as they lost the first leg 0-4.

The Moroccan club is regarded as one of the country's strongest teams in recent times, leading the current Botola campaign. The team confidently tops the table and races towards the coveted championship title.

Berkane has been impressive in the Confederation Cup, confidently advancing to the final. The team has conceded only one goal in the previous nine matches of this tournament.

Match facts

Constantine has not won in regular time in nine consecutive matches.

Berkane has lost only one away match in the last 11 months.

Constantine averages 1.4 goals per game when playing at home, while Berkane averages 1.6 goals per game when playing away.

Probable lineups

Constantine : Boukhalfaia, Bougerra, Boudrama, Baouch, Bellouel, Merbah, Benshira, Belkhosini, Temin, Dib Billy, Benshaa.

: Boukhalfaia, Bougerra, Boudrama, Baouch, Bellouel, Merbah, Benshira, Belkhosini, Temin, Dib Billy, Benshaa. Berkane: Mounir, El-Moussaoui, Tahif, Assal, Manaut, Kamara, Mehri, Labbhiri, Khairi, Bassene, Lamlioui.

H2H

The only head-to-head match between these teams ended with a 4-0 victory for Berkane.

Prediction

Bookmakers do not believe in the success of the Algerian club in this match, let alone advancing to the final. Do not expect high scoring from this match, and I suggest betting on a total of fewer than 2 goals.