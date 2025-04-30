RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Ligue 2 France Clermont vs Annecy prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 2, 2025

Clermont vs Annecy prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 2, 2025

Luis Torres Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Clermont Foot vs Annecy FC prediction Photo: https://x.com/ClermontFoot/Author unknownn
Clermont Foot Clermont Foot
Ligue 2 France 02 may 2025, 14:00 Clermont Foot - Annecy FC
-
- : -
France, Clermont-Ferrand, Stade Gabriel Montpied
Annecy FC Annecy FC
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.77

One of the fixtures of the 33rd round in France’s Ligue 2 will take place on Friday, May 2, at the Gabriel Montpied Stadium, where local side Clermont will host Annecy. Let’s break down a bet on the total number of goals in this clash.

Clermont

Clermont are in dreadful form, having failed to win in their last 14 matches in a row. With their current results, the team sits 17th in Ligue 2 with 29 points, teetering on the brink of relegation to a lower division. The main objective now is to fight for 16th place, which offers a lifeline via the relegation playoffs. The gap between Clermont and 16th-placed Martigues is just two points.

In the previous round, Clermont drew 1-1 away to Red Star. Before that, they suffered a home defeat against Troyes, losing 0-2. Every game is now a must-win if they are to keep their hopes of survival alive.

It’s worth noting that in the first half of the season, Clermont lost 0-2 away to Annecy.

Annecy

Annecy are enjoying a confident campaign, sitting 7th in Ligue 2 with 48 points and still in the hunt for a playoff spot to Ligue 1. In their last five matches, Annecy have picked up two wins, two draws, and just one defeat. Notably, they are unbeaten in their last four outings. In the previous round, Annecy secured a convincing 2-0 home win over Ajaccio, having previously held league leaders Lorient to a 0-0 draw. Moreover, Annecy have kept clean sheets in their last three games, while six of their last seven matches have featured under 2.5 goals.

In head-to-head meetings with Clermont, Annecy have played twice: one win and one draw. With so much at stake, the stats are in Annecy’s favor, and they’ll be determined to maintain their positive record.

Key facts and head-to-head

  • Clermont are winless in their last 14 matches.
  • 10 of Clermont’s last 11 home games have seen under 2.5 goals.
  • Annecy are unbeaten in 5 of their last 6 matches.
  • Each of Annecy’s last 6 matches has finished with under 2.5 goals.

Probable lineups

  • Clermont: Guivarch, Diallo, Salmier, Da Silva, Koulibaly, Diedhiou, Gastien, Bamba, Seve, Douane, Bassouamina.
  • Annecy: Escales, Delphie, Riou, Bané, Biema, Kashi, Pajot, Kouadio, Demontsy, Larose, Djoco.

Clermont vs Annecy match prediction

This clash between Clermont and Annecy promises to be decisive for both sides. Clermont are fighting for survival in Ligue 2 and cannot afford any slip-ups, while Annecy are chasing a Ligue 1 playoff spot and are equally desperate to avoid defeat. Expect a cautious and measured contest, where any mistake could prove costly. My pick for this one is under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.77.

Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.77

