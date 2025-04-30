Amiens vs Pau: prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 2, 2025

Prediction on game Total over 2,5 Odds: 1.8 Betting Bonus up to $/€ 122 4.30 Bet now

In the penultimate round of the French Ligue 2, Amiens and Pau will face off. Here’s my exclusive prediction for this clash.

Amiens

With two rounds left in the championship, Amiens sit 12th in the league table. The gap from the relegation zone is nine points, so the club is safe, but they’re also 11 points off the top five.

In their last outing, Amiens suffered a frustrating away defeat to Laval—0-1, conceding the only goal in the 89th minute. That loss snapped their two-game winning streak. The main motivation ahead of this fixture is that a win would see them climb the table, as they trail their opponents by only two points.

Pau

Pau have also had a mediocre season, currently occupying 10th place. Reaching the desired top five is already out of reach, with a nine-point gap to the playoff zone.

In the previous round, Pau managed to defeat one of the motivated leaders, Metz, at home with a 2-1 scoreline, almost denying their rivals a direct promotion spot. In that match, Pau were awarded two penalties, converting one. The team is now on a solid run of three games unbeaten, collecting five points during this stretch.

Probable lineups

Amiens : Gurtner, Vita, Jaouab, Bakayoko, Corchia, Fofana, Monconduit, Lutin, Lobry, Leautey, Mbaye.

: Gurtner, Vita, Jaouab, Bakayoko, Corchia, Fofana, Monconduit, Lutin, Lobry, Leautey, Mbaye. Pau: Kamara, Gaspard, Kouassi, Ruiz, Obiang, Koudou, Ngom, Bunar, Mboup, Boutaib, Milh.

Match facts

Amiens are strong at home, ranking fifth in points earned at their own ground, and are currently on a three-game home winning streak.

Pau have gone six away matches without a win, picking up just four points in that spell.

Here are the odds for this battle: Home win – 2.91, Draw – 3.45, Away win – 2.37.

H2H

The first-round meeting ended in an away win for Amiens, 2-0. Both goals were scored in the first half, and the visitors held onto their lead.

Prediction

Two mid-table sides and direct competitors face off, with nothing left to play for but pride, as their Ligue 2 status is secure. It’s quite possible both teams will play with freedom, so we could see an open, attacking encounter. My tip: back over 2.5 goals.