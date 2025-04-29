Wolfsberger - Hartberg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 1 May 2025

Prediction on game Win Wolfsberger AC Odds: 1.72 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On Thursday at the Werthese Stadion arena in Klagenfurt will be the final match of the Austrian Cup, in which Wolfsberger will play with Hartberg. I offer a bet on the outcome in this confrontation with good chances of success.

Match preview

Wolfsberger approaches the final match in a good mood, because at the weekend the club at home walls with a score of 2-1 defeated Salzburg. This allowed Dietmar Kübauer's team to overtake the Red Bulls in the Austrian Bundesliga Championship standings.

Now Wolfsberger is in third place and only three points lose to the duo of leaders in the face of Austria and Sturm. In the semi-final stage Dietmar Kübauer's wards got in the opponent strong LASK and the fate of the ticket to the final was decided only in a penalty shootout. The club had previously dealt with Drassburg, Wallern, Austria Klagenfurt and Bregenz in the early stages.

In turn, Hartberg is tackling a completely different challenge at the end of the season. The team failed to make it to the Championship and are now playing in the relegation group. In the framework of the last game day, the club took home outsider Grazer and lost points, playing a 1-1 draw.

Anyway, the club is in eighth place in the standings and is five points ahead of rival Tirol. Everything points to the fact that it is Hartberg and LASK that will participate in the drawing for a place in the Conference League. In the cup, the club defeated Ausria 1-0 away at the previous stage. Before that, the club sent Bischofshoven, Lafnitz, Austria Lustenau and Strypfing off the board.

Probable line-ups

Wolfsberger : Polster, Wimmer, Nwaivu, Baumgartner, Ullmann, Altunashvili, Omic, Matic, Agemann, Gattermeyer, Koyzek.

: Polster, Wimmer, Nwaivu, Baumgartner, Ullmann, Altunashvili, Omic, Matic, Agemann, Gattermeyer, Koyzek. Hartberg: Sallinger, Omoregi, Kompos, Heil, Demir, Markus, Kovacevic, Avdijai, Prokop, Mijic.

Match Facts and Head-to-head encounters

The teams have exchanged away victories this season - Hartberg secured a 3-2 win, but Wolfsberger took revenge with a 3-0 win in March

Only in one match out of five the ‘both goals’ bet has been played

The betting option ‘Total over 2.5’ has been played in three out of five matches.

Prediction

Wolfsberger look favourites in this match, as they are noticeably better at the end of the season. The victory over Salzburg is a vivid confirmation. Our bet on the match is ‘Wolfsberger win’ with odds of 1.72.