Cincinnati vs Juárez prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 4, 2025

03 aug 2025, 17:30
- : -
Leagues Cup
On August 4, in the second round of the Leagues Cup, FC Cincinnati will face Mexican side Juárez. Let's take a look at a bet focused on the attacking output of both teams in this matchup.

Cincinnati

Cincinnati is having a remarkable season in MLS, consistently delivering high-level performances. After 25 matches played, the team sits second in the Eastern Conference, trailing leaders Philadelphia Union by just one point. Their away form is particularly impressive: Cincinnati leads the conference in points earned on the road.

In recent weeks, the team has hit a strong run of form, securing 7 wins in their last 9 outings. The only draw came away to Inter Miami, while their sole defeat was a 2-4 loss at home to Columbus Crew. In the Leagues Cup, Cincinnati started with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Mexican side Monterrey. After taking the lead in the first half, they conceded before the break but managed to score twice more, with Monterrey only responding late on. The star of the match was Brazilian Evander, who notched a goal and two assists. He has also been outstanding in MLS, boasting 15 goals and 8 assists this season.

Last year, Cincinnati reached the Leagues Cup round of 16 before falling to Philadelphia Union. The upcoming clash with Juárez will be the first-ever head-to-head meeting between the sides, and Cincinnati heads into it in great form with a confident attacking game.

Juárez

Mexican side Juárez is going through a rough patch this season. In the last Clausura, they managed just one win in their final eight matches, finishing ninth and entering the play-in, where they lost to UNAM Pumas and exited the competition. The start of the Apertura hasn't gone smoothly either: in the first three rounds, Juárez drew twice and lost once, extending their winless streak in domestic play to eight matches.

Nevertheless, Juárez got off to a strong start in the Leagues Cup. In their opening match, they earned an emphatic 4-1 win over Charlotte. By halftime, they were up 3-1, and playing with a man advantage late on, the Mexican club sealed a resounding victory. This convincing win not only boosted the team's confidence but also gave them a healthy goal difference for a playoff push. The standout performer was Brazilian Madson, who scored twice.

Last year, Juárez also competed in the Leagues Cup, topping their group but falling 2-3 to Colorado Rapids in the round of 32. The previous year followed a similar script, with the team also exiting at this stage after losing to LAFC.

Probable lineups

  • Cincinnati: Louro, Engel, Miazga, Robinson, Yedlin, Orellano, Anunga, Buja, Valenzuela, Evander, Sergio Santos.
  • Juárez: Jurado, Mosquera, Garcia, Mayorga, Manríquez, Castillo, Martinez, Puma, Ricardinho, Madson, Saldívar Caviedas.

Interesting facts and head-to-head

  • Cincinnati has won 7 of their last 9 matches.
  • Cincinnati scored first in 8 of their last 9 matches.
  • Juárez failed to win 6 of their last 7 matches.
  • Both teams scored in 3 of Juárez’s last 4 matches.
  • This will be the first-ever meeting between these two clubs.

Cincinnati vs Juárez match prediction

Cincinnati and Juárez enter the second round of the Leagues Cup after high-scoring opening games. The Americans edged Monterrey 3-2, once again showcasing their attacking prowess, while the Mexicans crushed Charlotte 4-1, proving they can be just as dangerous up front. This will be the first-ever encounter between the sides, and both will be eager to make history with a win. Given both teams’ current form and attacking styles, as well as their knack for finding the net, an open and entertaining match is on the cards, with goals from both sides looking highly probable. My pick for this game is over 2.5 total goals at odds of 1.58.

