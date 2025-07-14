Central Cordoba vs Cerro Largo prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 16, 2025

Prediction on game Total over 2 Odds: 1.5 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

In the Copa Sudamericana round of 32, Central Cordoba will take on Cerro Largo. The clash is set for the night of Wednesday, July 16, with kickoff scheduled for 00:00 Central European Time. I’m backing a bet on attacking football in this one.

Match preview

Central Cordoba are enduring a rather inconsistent season in the Argentine league, hovering between mid-table and the lower reaches, mixing solid performances with disappointing ones.

In the last Apertura, the team finished outside the playoff zone, ending up just 11th out of 15 clubs. Over the summer, Cordoba kicked off the Clausura, earning a draw away to Aldosivi in the opening round.

Nevertheless, the "Railroaders" look far more organized in continental competition — in the Copa Sudamericana group stage, they lost just once and finished third in their group. Notably, they collected 11 points alongside LDU Quito and Flamengo, but fell short on tiebreakers.

At home, Cordoba typically play with an attacking mindset, often starting both wingers from the first minute. The level of opposition in the round of 32 gives the team a genuine shot at advancing.

Cerro Largo are a textbook example of a disciplined yet pragmatic side. The Uruguayan club hasn’t been in the top flight for long, but already boasts a few strong results.

They’re primarily defense-oriented, and that approach has brought them some success. In the Copa Sudamericana group stage, Cerro Largo impressed with their consistency, especially away from home — they know how to shut games down, sitting deep and relying on rare counterattacks.

However, facing more experienced Argentines, the visitors may struggle — they rarely dictate the tempo on foreign soil. Against an aggressive opponent, they’ll need to rely on a deep defensive line, patience, and physical endurance, especially after halftime.

Cerro Largo have a shot at the last 16, but are rightfully considered underdogs. Still, matches against Brazil’s Vitoria and Argentina’s Defensa y Justicia proved Cerro Largo can compete on the international stage.

Match facts

Cordoba have won just one of their last six matches.

The Argentines have both scored and conceded in four consecutive home games.

Cerro Largo are winless in their last six outings.

The Uruguayan side have lost four of their last five away games.

Central Cordoba average 1 goal per home match, while Cerro Largo average 1.2 goals per away game.

Probable lineups

Central Cordoba : Aguerre, Mansilla, Abascia, Moyano, Cufre, Galvan, Gomez, Bobadilla, Perello, Besozzi, Heredia.

: Aguerre, Mansilla, Abascia, Moyano, Cufre, Galvan, Gomez, Bobadilla, Perello, Besozzi, Heredia. Cerro Largo: Santilli, Gianoli, Bonifazi, Di Pippa, Correa, Assis, Perez, Anasco, Mir, Rossi, Peraza.

H2H

These teams have never faced each other before.

Prediction

The hosts are clear favorites and will try to settle the tie in the first leg, or at least build a strong advantage. Cerro Largo will play cautiously, but with Cordoba’s attacking intent, we’re likely to see an open contest. My bet: total goals over 2.