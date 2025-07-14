RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Copa Sudamericana Predictions Central Cordoba vs Cerro Largo prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 16, 2025

Central Cordoba vs Cerro Largo prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 16, 2025

Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Central Cordoba de Santiago vs Cerro Largo prediction Photo: sursantiago.com.ar/ Author unknownn
Central Cordoba de Santiago
Central Cordoba de Santiago Central Cordoba de Santiago Schedule Central Cordoba de Santiago News Central Cordoba de Santiago Transfers
Copa Sudamericana Copa Sudamericana Table Copa Sudamericana Fixtures Copa Sudamericana Predictions
Today, 18:00
- : -
International,
Cerro Largo
Cerro Largo Cerro Largo Schedule Cerro Largo News
Review Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2
Odds: 1.5
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

In the Copa Sudamericana round of 32, Central Cordoba will take on Cerro Largo. The clash is set for the night of Wednesday, July 16, with kickoff scheduled for 00:00 Central European Time. I’m backing a bet on attacking football in this one.

Match preview

Central Cordoba are enduring a rather inconsistent season in the Argentine league, hovering between mid-table and the lower reaches, mixing solid performances with disappointing ones.

In the last Apertura, the team finished outside the playoff zone, ending up just 11th out of 15 clubs. Over the summer, Cordoba kicked off the Clausura, earning a draw away to Aldosivi in the opening round.

Nevertheless, the "Railroaders" look far more organized in continental competition — in the Copa Sudamericana group stage, they lost just once and finished third in their group. Notably, they collected 11 points alongside LDU Quito and Flamengo, but fell short on tiebreakers.

At home, Cordoba typically play with an attacking mindset, often starting both wingers from the first minute. The level of opposition in the round of 32 gives the team a genuine shot at advancing.

Cerro Largo are a textbook example of a disciplined yet pragmatic side. The Uruguayan club hasn’t been in the top flight for long, but already boasts a few strong results.

They’re primarily defense-oriented, and that approach has brought them some success. In the Copa Sudamericana group stage, Cerro Largo impressed with their consistency, especially away from home — they know how to shut games down, sitting deep and relying on rare counterattacks.

However, facing more experienced Argentines, the visitors may struggle — they rarely dictate the tempo on foreign soil. Against an aggressive opponent, they’ll need to rely on a deep defensive line, patience, and physical endurance, especially after halftime.

Cerro Largo have a shot at the last 16, but are rightfully considered underdogs. Still, matches against Brazil’s Vitoria and Argentina’s Defensa y Justicia proved Cerro Largo can compete on the international stage.

Match facts

  • Cordoba have won just one of their last six matches.
  • The Argentines have both scored and conceded in four consecutive home games.
  • Cerro Largo are winless in their last six outings.
  • The Uruguayan side have lost four of their last five away games.
  • Central Cordoba average 1 goal per home match, while Cerro Largo average 1.2 goals per away game.

Probable lineups

  • Central Cordoba: Aguerre, Mansilla, Abascia, Moyano, Cufre, Galvan, Gomez, Bobadilla, Perello, Besozzi, Heredia.
  • Cerro Largo: Santilli, Gianoli, Bonifazi, Di Pippa, Correa, Assis, Perez, Anasco, Mir, Rossi, Peraza.

H2H

These teams have never faced each other before.

Prediction

The hosts are clear favorites and will try to settle the tie in the first leg, or at least build a strong advantage. Cerro Largo will play cautiously, but with Cordoba’s attacking intent, we’re likely to see an open contest. My bet: total goals over 2.

Prediction on game Total over 2
Odds: 1.5
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Bahia vs America de Cali prediction Copa Sudamericana Today, 20:30 Bahia vs América de Cali. Prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 16, 2025 Bahia Odds: 1.93 America de Cali Recommended Melbet
Independiente del Valle vs Vasco da Gama prediction Copa Sudamericana Today, 20:30 Independiente del Valle vs Vasco da Gama: prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 16, 2025 Independiente del Valle Odds: 2.07 Vasco da Gama Bet now 1xBet
Vissel Kobe vs Ventforet Kofu prediction Emperors Cup Japan 16 july 2025, 06:00 Kobe vs Kofu: Who will advance to the next round of the Emperor's Cup playoffs? Vissel Kobe Odds: 1.6 Ventforet Kofu Bet now Mostbet
Kawasaki Frontale vs SC Sagamihara prediction Emperors Cup Japan 16 july 2025, 06:00 Kawasaki Frontale vs Sagamihara prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 16, 2025 Kawasaki Frontale Odds: 1.5 SC Sagamihara Recommended 1xBet
Club Brugge vs NK Lokomotiva prediction Club Friendlies 16 july 2025, 06:30 Brugge vs Lokomotiva Zagreb: prediction, H2H and betting tips for the match — July 16, 2025 Club Brugge Odds: 1.7 NK Lokomotiva Bet now 1xBet
Osijek vs Dynamo Kyiv prediction Friendly matches 16 july 2025, 08:00 Osijek vs Dynamo Kyiv: prediction, H2H, and betting tips for July 16, 2025 Osijek Odds: 2 Dynamo Kyiv Bet now Melbet
Ajax vs PAOK Thessaloniki FC prediction Club Friendlies 16 july 2025, 08:00 Ajax vs PAOK: prediction, H2H and betting tips for July 16, 2025 Ajax Odds: 1.67 PAOK Thessaloniki FC Recommended Mostbet
Auda vs Larne prediction Europa Conference League 16 july 2025, 12:00 Auda vs Larne prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 16 July 2025 Auda Odds: 1.9 Larne Bet now Melbet
Sporting CP vs Celtic prediction Club Friendlies 16 july 2025, 14:30 Sporting vs Celtic prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 16, 2025 Sporting CP Odds: 1.7 Celtic Bet now Melbet
Aston Villa vs Walsall prediction Club Friendlies 16 july 2025, 14:30 Walsall vs Aston Villa prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 16, 2025 Aston Villa Odds: 1.57 Walsall Recommended 1xBet
Linfield vs Shelbourne prediction Champions League 16 july 2025, 14:45 Linfield vs Shelbourne prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 16, 2025 Linfield Odds: 1.83 Shelbourne Bet now Melbet
Haverfordwest vs Floriana prediction Europa Conference League 17 july 2025, 11:00 Haverfordwest County vs Floriana: prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 17 July 2025 Haverfordwest Odds: 1.69 Floriana Bet now Mostbet
Upcoming matches
All
KF Shkendija 1 - 1 TNS Today, 14:00 Champions League
KF Shkendija
1
TNS
1
96’
Inter Club d'Escaldes 1 - 1 FC FCSB Today, 14:30 Champions League
Inter Club d'Escaldes
1
FC FCSB
1
77’
Buducnost Podgorica 0 - 2 FC Noah Today, 15:00 Champions League
Buducnost Podgorica
0
FC Noah
2
45’ + 3
Zrinjski Mostar 1 - 0 Virtus Acquaviva Today, 15:00 Champions League
Zrinjski Mostar
1
Virtus Acquaviva
0
47’
Breidablik 4 - 0 Egnatia Today, 15:00 Champions League
Breidablik
4
Egnatia
0
47’
Auda - : - Larne 16 july 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Auda
-
Larne
-
12:00
Dinamo Minsk - : - Ludogorets Razgrad 16 july 2025, 14:45 Champions League
Dinamo Minsk
-
Ludogorets Razgrad
-
14:45
Linfield - : - Shelbourne 16 july 2025, 14:45 Champions League
Linfield
-
Shelbourne
-
14:45
Philadelphia Union - : - CF Montreal 16 july 2025, 19:30 MLS USA
Philadelphia Union
-
CF Montreal
-
19:30
New York Red Bulls - : - New England Revolution 16 july 2025, 19:30 MLS USA
New York Red Bulls
-
New England Revolution
-
19:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:52 Atlético Madrid signs Thiago Almada Football news Today, 14:28 Rulani Mokwena Explains Why He Took Charge of MC Alger Football news Today, 14:00 “First day at school.” De Bruyne shares photo from his first day at Napoli Football news Today, 13:31 Saudi clubs are once again ready to sign Darwin Núñez Football news Today, 12:53 Galatasaray ready to make another official bid to Napoli for Osimhen Football news Today, 12:28 Chelsea resumes negotiations for Jorrel Hato transfer from Ajax Esports News Today, 12:02 Palmer takes center stage. EA SPORTS releases teaser for new EA FC 26 Football news Today, 11:38 Captain and Leader Leaves Kaizer Chiefs for Austria Boxing News Today, 11:19 There was no shortage of emotions. Usyk and Dubois hold their first face-off at Wembley Football news Today, 10:57 Newcastle submit transfer bid for Ekitike to Eintracht, but Frankfurt want more
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores