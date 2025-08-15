Prediction on game Win Tanzania Odds: 1.7 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the matches of the final round of the group stage at the African Nations Championship (CHAN) will take place on Saturday in Dar es Salaam, featuring the Central African Republic and Tanzania national teams. Here’s my pick for the outcome of this showdown.

Match preview

For the 'Wild Beasts,' this tournament has been a disaster: three defeats in three games, just one goal scored, and an early elimination. The opening thrashing by Burkina Faso (2-4) set the tone for their campaign, and narrow losses to Mauritania and Madagascar only cemented their status as one of the tournament’s underdogs. Their defense has been among the worst, conceding seven goals so far.

The Central African Republic enters the match with no tournament motivation but with a desire to break their losing streak. A possible focus on youth and fringe players could bring some freshness, but against a pragmatic and confident Tanzania, their chances of success are slim. Their only ever win against this opponent came in a distant friendly—and the circumstances were very different back then.

The tournament hosts come into the final round as the only team with a 100% record—three wins from three and an early ticket to the playoffs. They have beaten Burkina Faso, Mauritania, and Madagascar, securing first place in the group and proving they can get results even with modest attacking stats. Their main strength is a disciplined backline that snuffs out most threats before they reach the box.

This is only Tanzania’s third CHAN appearance, but it’s the first time they have made it past the group stage. The 'Taifa Stars' play a pragmatic brand of football, rarely forcing things in attack but punishing the slightest mistakes from their opponents. Against the Central African Republic, they can afford to rotate the squad, though they’ll hardly want to break their winning streak.

Probable lineups

Central African Republic: Ngarsouma, Kokpakpa-Boko, Basse, Namgbema, Ndokomandji, Mungide, Tchibinda, Yangao, Suango, Zumara, Kogbeto

Ngarsouma, Kokpakpa-Boko, Basse, Namgbema, Ndokomandji, Mungide, Tchibinda, Yangao, Suango, Zumara, Kogbeto Tanzania: Ali, Kapombe, Dixon, Hamad, Mohamed, Abbas, Kagoma, Seleman, Suleiman, Mzize, Salum

Match facts and head-to-head

Tanzania and the Central African Republic have met only three times, with the hosts winning twice and losing once.

This is the first official meeting between the teams at an international tournament.

Tanzania is ranked 103rd in the FIFA rankings, with the Central African Republic 31 places lower.

Prediction

The difference in current form and motivation is clear: Tanzania are flying high, while the Central African Republic are in crisis. Even with potential rotation, the hosts should confidently dictate the game, capitalizing on their opponent’s mistakes and their proven balance between defense and attack.