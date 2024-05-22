RU RU
Cagliari vs Fiorentina prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024

Cagliari vs Fiorentina prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024

Serie A Italy Today, 14:45 Cagliari - Fiorentina
Italy, Cagliari, Unipol Domus
The program of the 38th round of Serie A will begin on May 23, the confrontation between Cagliari and Fiorentina. Prediction for the match of these rivals is made by Dailysports experts.

Cagliari

Sardinians all season tried to keep their place in the elite, in the end, the team achieved it, as they are 15th in the championship. The gap from the relegation zone is 3 points, but with equal points with Empoli Cagliari will be higher due to the advantage in head-to-head encounters.

In the last round the team defeated away Sassuolo with a score of 2:0, this victory was decisive in the fight for survival, in addition, they managed to break the series of five matches without winning. Now the Sardinians can play in the last round without any pressure, because they managed to cope with the main task.

Fiorentina

In the Serie Fiorentina are eighth, they can not go higher, and the gap from the nearest competitor is one point, and there is a game in reserve. It makes sense for the club to defend their position, as it gives them an opportunity to play in the Conference League next season.

Meanwhile, the main match of this season for Fiorentina is still ahead, because on May 29 they will have to play in the Conference League final, at stake will be not only the trophy, but also a pass to the Europa League. In the last round of Serie A, the team signed a peace at home with one of the direct competitors Napoli with the score 2:2.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

  • There was no special intrigue in the face-to-face confrontation of the first round, Fiorentina won a convincing home victory with a score of 3:0.
  • Cagliari has not lost on its field for six consecutive matches.
  • The Violets have won only one of the last eight away matches.

Cagliari vs Fiorentina Prediction

Guests are more motivated, go higher in the standings, so bookmakers favor them. Cagliari even without motivation will try to please their audience, ending the season successfully. In such a confrontation we consider a bet on the exchange of goals.

