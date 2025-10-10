ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football World Cup Qualification CAF Predictions Burkina Faso vs Ethiopia prediction, H2H and probable lineups – October 12, 2025

Burkina Faso vs Ethiopia prediction, H2H and probable lineups – October 12, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Burkina Faso vs Ethiopia prediction Photo: https://www.cafonline.com/Author unknownn
Burkina Faso Burkina Faso
World Cup Qualification CAF (Round 10) 12 oct 2025, 15:00
- : -
International,
Ethiopia Ethiopia
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(- 1.5)
Odds: 1.71
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

As part of the 10th round of African World Cup qualification, Burkina Faso and Ethiopia are set to clash. The match will take place on Sunday, October 12, with kickoff scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time. Let's analyze the bet on the winner of this encounter.

Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso have all but secured their spot at the World Cup, currently sitting second in the group with 18 points and a positive goal difference—20 scored and 7 conceded. In the previous round, the team claimed an away victory over Sierra Leone, winning 1-0 to consolidate their second-place standing. However, there's no room for complacency: only the four best runners-up from nine groups will advance, making a win in this match crucial for strengthening their position and boosting their chances of making the coveted top four. Burkina Faso are in fine form, unbeaten in their last three matches—two wins and a draw against Egypt, all without conceding a single goal.

When it comes to home head-to-heads against Ethiopia, Burkina Faso have shown clear dominance: in three encounters, they've never lost, recording two emphatic victories and one draw.

Ethiopia

Ethiopia have had a fairly steady qualifying campaign, though they've played the role of group outsiders. After nine rounds, the team has collected 9 points and sits fifth in the standings. In the previous round, Ethiopia secured a home win over Guinea-Bissau, 1-0.

In other competitions, the team has been less successful: Ethiopia failed to qualify for the African Nations Championship, losing in the playoffs to Sudan.

Looking at their head-to-head history with Burkina Faso, the stats are entirely in favor of the Burkinabé. Across five meetings, Ethiopia have managed to win only once, with one draw and three victories for Burkina Faso.

Probable lineups

  • Burkina Faso: Nikiema, Ainde, Dayo, Tapsoba, Kabore, Ouédraogo, Konate, Zougrana, Toure, Ouattara, Traore.
  • Ethiopia: Getahun, Kebede, James, Reshid, Yesuf, Sherefa, Wolde, Gugsa, Gezahegn, Desta, Biniam.

Key facts and head-to-head stats

  • Burkina Faso are unbeaten in 4 of their last 6 matches.
  • Ethiopia have lost 4 of their last 5 away matches.
  • 4 of Ethiopia's last 5 matches have seen under 2.5 goals.
  • Burkina Faso are unbeaten in the last 3 head-to-head meetings.

Burkina Faso vs Ethiopia match prediction

Burkina Faso have delivered an excellent qualifying campaign and are on the verge of reaching the World Cup. The squad boasts strong players, many of whom compete for top European clubs, and they've consistently shown a high level of play. This home fixture is pivotal for them to secure a spot among the four best runners-up. Ethiopia, meanwhile, clearly lag behind in terms of quality and experience, and the head-to-head record is also overwhelmingly in Burkina Faso's favor. Taking all of this into account, we expect a confident win for the home side. My bet for this match is a Burkina Faso victory with a -1.5 handicap at odds of 1.71.

Prediction on game W1(- 1.5)
Odds: 1.71
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Rwanda vs Benin prediction World Cup Qualification CAF Today, 12:00 Rwanda vs Benin. H2H, lineups, and match prediction — October 10, 2025 Rwanda Odds: 1.5 Benin Recommended Melbet
Jordan vs Bolivia prediction Friendly International Today, 12:00 Bolivia vs Jordan: Who Will Prevail in the Friendly Clash? Jordan Odds: 1.79 Bolivia Bet now 1xBet
Sweden vs Switzerland prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA Today, 14:45 Sweden vs Switzerland: Can Sweden Claim Their First Win of the Qualifiers? Sweden Odds: 1.94 Switzerland Bet now Mostbet
France vs Azerbaijan prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA Today, 14:45 France vs Azerbaijan: Can Les Bleus Secure Another Win? France Odds: 1.4 Azerbaijan Recommended Melbet
Suriname vs Guatemala prediction World Cup Qualification CONCACAF Today, 17:00 Suriname vs Guatemala: Can Suriname Cement Their Place at the Top of the Group? Suriname Odds: 1.58 Guatemala Bet now 1xBet
Newell's Old Boys vs Tigre prediction Liga Profesional Argentina Today, 17:30 Newell’s Old Boys vs Tigre prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 11, 2025 Newell's Old Boys Odds: 1.63 Tigre Bet now Melbet
Bermuda vs Trinidad and Tobago prediction World Cup Qualification CONCACAF Today, 18:00 Bermuda vs Trinidad and Tobago prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 11, 2025 Bermuda Odds: 1.62 Trinidad and Tobago Recommended Mostbet
Curacao vs Jamaica prediction World Cup Qualification CONCACAF Today, 19:00 Curaçao vs Jamaica prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 11, 2025 Curacao Odds: 1.65 Jamaica Bet now Mostbet
El Salvador vs Panama prediction World Cup Qualification CONCACAF Today, 21:00 El Salvador vs Panama: Can Panama Claim Their First Win in the Third Round of World Cup Qualifiers? El Salvador Odds: 1.7 Panama Bet now Mostbet
Latvia vs Andorra prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 11 oct 2025, 09:00 Latvia vs Andorra: h2h, line-ups and match prediction — October 11, 2025 Latvia Odds: 1.8 Andorra Recommended Mostbet
Latvia vs Andorra prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 11 oct 2025, 09:00 Latvia vs Andorra prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 11, 2025 Latvia Odds: 1.6 Andorra Bet now 1xBet
Hungary vs Armenia prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 11 oct 2025, 12:00 Hungary vs Armenia prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 11 october 2025 Hungary Odds: 1.4 Armenia Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores