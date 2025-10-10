Prediction on game W1(- 1.5) Odds: 1.71 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

As part of the 10th round of African World Cup qualification, Burkina Faso and Ethiopia are set to clash. The match will take place on Sunday, October 12, with kickoff scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time. Let's analyze the bet on the winner of this encounter.

Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso have all but secured their spot at the World Cup, currently sitting second in the group with 18 points and a positive goal difference—20 scored and 7 conceded. In the previous round, the team claimed an away victory over Sierra Leone, winning 1-0 to consolidate their second-place standing. However, there's no room for complacency: only the four best runners-up from nine groups will advance, making a win in this match crucial for strengthening their position and boosting their chances of making the coveted top four. Burkina Faso are in fine form, unbeaten in their last three matches—two wins and a draw against Egypt, all without conceding a single goal.

When it comes to home head-to-heads against Ethiopia, Burkina Faso have shown clear dominance: in three encounters, they've never lost, recording two emphatic victories and one draw.

Ethiopia

Ethiopia have had a fairly steady qualifying campaign, though they've played the role of group outsiders. After nine rounds, the team has collected 9 points and sits fifth in the standings. In the previous round, Ethiopia secured a home win over Guinea-Bissau, 1-0.

In other competitions, the team has been less successful: Ethiopia failed to qualify for the African Nations Championship, losing in the playoffs to Sudan.

Looking at their head-to-head history with Burkina Faso, the stats are entirely in favor of the Burkinabé. Across five meetings, Ethiopia have managed to win only once, with one draw and three victories for Burkina Faso.

Probable lineups

Burkina Faso: Nikiema, Ainde, Dayo, Tapsoba, Kabore, Ouédraogo, Konate, Zougrana, Toure, Ouattara, Traore.

Nikiema, Ainde, Dayo, Tapsoba, Kabore, Ouédraogo, Konate, Zougrana, Toure, Ouattara, Traore. Ethiopia: Getahun, Kebede, James, Reshid, Yesuf, Sherefa, Wolde, Gugsa, Gezahegn, Desta, Biniam.

Key facts and head-to-head stats

Burkina Faso are unbeaten in 4 of their last 6 matches.

Ethiopia have lost 4 of their last 5 away matches.

4 of Ethiopia's last 5 matches have seen under 2.5 goals.

Burkina Faso are unbeaten in the last 3 head-to-head meetings.

Burkina Faso vs Ethiopia match prediction

Burkina Faso have delivered an excellent qualifying campaign and are on the verge of reaching the World Cup. The squad boasts strong players, many of whom compete for top European clubs, and they've consistently shown a high level of play. This home fixture is pivotal for them to secure a spot among the four best runners-up. Ethiopia, meanwhile, clearly lag behind in terms of quality and experience, and the head-to-head record is also overwhelmingly in Burkina Faso's favor. Taking all of this into account, we expect a confident win for the home side. My bet for this match is a Burkina Faso victory with a -1.5 handicap at odds of 1.71.