ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football World Cup Qualification UEFA Predictions Bulgaria vs Turkey prediction and probable lineups – October 11, 2025

Bulgaria vs Turkey prediction and probable lineups – October 11, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Bulgaria vs Turkiye prediction Photo: https://www.tff.org/Author unknownn
Bulgaria Bulgaria
World Cup Qualification UEFA (Round 3) 11 oct 2025, 14:45
- : -
International, Sofia, Vasil Levski
Turkiye Turkiye
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(- 1.5)
Odds: 1.71
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

On Saturday, October 11, as part of the European qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, Group E will see Bulgaria take on Turkey. The match kicks off at 20:45 Central European Time. Let’s break down the odds and pick a winner for this intriguing clash.

Bulgaria

The Bulgarian national team is going through a rough patch. Recent results have been modest, to say the least. In the Nations League, Bulgaria played in League C and finished second in their group, but failed to move up after losing a playoff against Ireland. As a result, Bulgaria remains in League C for the next season.

World Cup qualifying hasn’t been any kinder. Bulgaria has played two matches so far and lost both by the same scoreline, 0-3—first to Spain, then to Georgia. Currently, they sit at the bottom of the group table, and frankly, their chances of progressing are slim.

Their last victory came quite a while ago—last year against Luxembourg, 1-0. In their most recent seven matches, Bulgaria has suffered five defeats and managed just two draws.

Regarding head-to-head meetings with Turkey, there have been no official competitive games between the teams. Historically, they've only played three friendlies, with Turkey holding a slight edge.

Turkey

The Turkish national team has been in impressive form in recent years. After a brilliant Euro 2024 campaign that saw them reach the quarterfinals, Turkey continued their strong run in the Nations League. In League B, they finished second in their group and then convincingly beat Hungary 6-1 on aggregate in the playoffs, earning promotion for the next season.

As for World Cup qualifying, Turkey got off to a decent start: an away win over Georgia (3-2), but then suffered a heavy 0-6 defeat to Spain in their second match. At the moment, Turkey sits third in the group table, level on points with Georgia but with a much worse goal difference.

In the upcoming match, Turkey is the clear favorite. Beating the group underdog is crucial for the Turks to keep their hopes of qualifying for the World Cup finals alive.

Probable lineups

  • Bulgaria: Vutsov, Velkovski, Bozhinov, Khristov, Tsenov, Gruev, Kraev, Kirilov, Chochev, Petkov, Nikolov.
  • Turkey: Cakir, Muldur, Demiral, Bardakci, Elmali, Calhanoglu, Yuksek, Akgun, Guler, Yildiz, Akturkoglu.

Interesting facts and head-to-head stats

  • Bulgaria has lost 5 of their last 6 matches.
  • Bulgaria’s last 6 matches have all featured over 2.5 goals.
  • Bulgaria conceded first in 3 of their last 4 matches.
  • Turkey has won 3 of their last 4 away games.
  • 6 of Turkey’s last 7 matches have seen over 2.5 goals.

Bulgaria vs Turkey match prediction

The teams come into this fixture in very different shape. Bulgaria are struggling—losing most of their recent matches, looking unconvincing, and have failed to score in their last three outings. Turkey, on the other hand, look much stronger, boast excellent squad depth, and are in good form. After a heavy defeat to Spain, the Turks will be eager to bounce back and will be fully focused on picking up crucial points. My pick for this match is Turkey to win with a -1.5 handicap at odds of 1.71.

Prediction on game W2(- 1.5)
Odds: 1.71
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Syria vs Myanmar prediction Asian Cup Today, 12:15 Syria vs Myanmar: Who Can Cement Their Place at the Top? Syria Odds: 1.59 Myanmar Recommended Mostbet
England vs Wales prediction Friendly International Today, 14:45 England vs Wales: Preparation Ahead of the World Cup Qualifier England Odds: 1.69 Wales Bet now 1xBet
Algeria vs Palestine prediction Friendly International Today, 15:30 Algeria vs Palestine prediction, H2H and probable lineups – October 9, 2025 Algeria Odds: 1.64 Palestine Bet now 1xBet
South Korea vs Brazil prediction Friendly International 10 oct 2025, 07:00 South Korea vs Brazil prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 10 October 2025 South Korea Odds: 1.5 Brazil Recommended Melbet
South Sudan vs Senegal prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 10 oct 2025, 08:00 South Sudan vs Senegal prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 10 October 2025 South Sudan Odds: 1.5 Senegal Bet now Mostbet
Togo vs DR Congo prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 10 oct 2025, 09:00 Togo vs DR Congo: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 10, 2025 Togo Odds: 2.15 DR Congo Bet now 1xBet
Sudan vs Mauritania prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 10 oct 2025, 09:00 Sudan vs Mauritania prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 10, 2025 Sudan Odds: 1.78 Mauritania Recommended 1xBet
Seychelles vs Ivory Coast prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 10 oct 2025, 09:00 Seychelles vs Ivory Coast prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 10, 2025 Seychelles Odds: 1.77 Ivory Coast Bet now Mostbet
Gambia vs Gabon prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 10 oct 2025, 09:00 Gambia vs Gabon prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 10, 2025 Gambia Odds: 1.53 Gabon Bet now 1xBet
Kazakhstan vs Liechtenstein prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 10 oct 2025, 10:00 Kazakhstan vs Liechtenstein prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 10, 2025 Kazakhstan Odds: 1.53 Liechtenstein Recommended 1xBet
Sao Tome and Principe vs Tunisia prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 10 oct 2025, 12:00 São Tomé and Príncipe vs Tunisia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 10, 2025 Sao Tome and Principe Odds: 1.65 Tunisia Bet now 1xBet
Zimbabwe vs South Africa prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 10 oct 2025, 12:00 Zimbabwe vs South Africa prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 10, 2025 Zimbabwe Odds: 1.75 South Africa Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores