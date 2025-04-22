Bucovina vs Dynamo Kyiv prediction, H2H and probable lineups — April 23, 2025

Prediction on game W2(-1,5) Odds: 1.69 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

The semifinals of the national cup in Ukraine are scheduled for April 23, with Bucovina facing Dynamo Kyiv in the first matchup. Here's my prediction for this clash: will it be a walk in the park for the Kyiv team?

Bucovina

The Chernivtsi club has achieved a historic milestone by reaching the semifinals of the Ukrainian Cup for the first time. Among all the semifinalists, Bucovina is the only team not from the elite, playing in the First League's promotion group, where they currently hold the last, eighth place, trailing by 5 points from the desired top four.

It's worth noting that the team had a fortunate draw, advancing past five opponents without facing any Premier League representatives. In the last round, Bucovina drew at home with SK Poltava. The club's results have improved significantly with the arrival of an investor who has provided a competitive budget and roster.

Dynamo Kyiv

The capital club is having a solid season on the domestic front, despite a complete failure in European competitions, missing out on the Champions League and then failing to advance to the Europa League playoffs.

In the Ukrainian Premier League, things are going well, with Dynamo leading the table by 6 points over second-place Oleksandriya and having a 10-point lead over their main domestic rival, Shakhtar Donetsk. In the last round, Kyiv confidently defeated Obolon 3-0. Dynamo remains unbeaten in the current championship and has a strong chance for the "golden double."

Probable lineups

Bucovina : Kanevets, Boychuk, Busko, Glushchuk, Goncharuk, Kozhushko, Koltsov, Morgovsky, Prokopchuk, Soldat, Tishchenko.

: Kanevets, Boychuk, Busko, Glushchuk, Goncharuk, Kozhushko, Koltsov, Morgovsky, Prokopchuk, Soldat, Tishchenko. Dynamo Kyiv: Nescheret, Karavaev, Bilovar, Mikhavko, Dubinchak, Shaparenko, Mikhailenko, Yarmolenko, Buyalsky, Kabaev, Vanat.

Match facts

Bucovina played 4 matches in April, winning two, losing one, and drawing one.

Dynamo is on a five-match winning streak, keeping clean sheets in all those games.

The odds for this match are: W1 – 12.5, D – 5.6, W2 – 1.28.

H2H

The clubs have faced each other before, but that was back in the early 90s when Bucovina briefly played in the elite of Ukrainian football. Dynamo has a dominant record with 5 wins in six games and one draw.

Prediction

Bucovina is only formally playing at home, as their stadium does not meet the Ukrainian Cup requirements, so the game will take place in Lviv. Naturally, Kyiv is the heavy favorite, with a significant class difference between the teams. I don't expect Dynamo to encounter any issues, and I predict a win for the favorites with a -1.5 goal handicap.