One of the matches of the third round in the 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers will take place on Thursday at the Hassanal Bolkiah Stadium in Bandar Seri Begawan, where Brunei will host Yemen. Let's take a look at the betting prospects for this clash, considering the recent performances of both national teams.

Match preview

The "Wasps" pulled off a surprise in the previous round, defeating Bhutan 2-1 to claim their first points in Group B. This long-awaited victory ended a five-match winless streak. Brunei's win came courtesy of an own goal and a precise strike by Nazirudin bin Haji Ismail, with the team showcasing organized and effective play against a weaker opponent.

Currently, the team sits second in the group, trailing leaders Lebanon by just a single point. Despite their low FIFA ranking (183rd), Brunei responded well to a heavy 0-5 defeat to Lebanon in the opening round and now look poised to spring another surprise.

Yemen, meanwhile, remain unbeaten in qualifying, recording two goalless draws—against Lebanon and previously against Bhutan. The team has displayed a solid defensive structure, managing to shut out one of the group favorites. Yemen operate with a defense-first mentality, showing high levels of commitment and discipline against higher-ranked opposition.

However, their failure to score in two matches raises concerns about their attacking capabilities. Ranked 154th in the FIFA World Rankings, Yemen are aiming for only their second-ever Asian Cup appearance after debuting in 2019. To achieve that, "Al-Yaman as-Sa'id" must start turning draws into wins instead of simply holding on for a point.

Probable lineups

Brunei : Nyaring H., Shariff S., Aminuddin V., Aminuddin M. A., bin Hamir M. H., Aiman N., Ismail N., Hariz A., Saleh A., Azman H., Said A.

: Nyaring H., Shariff S., Aminuddin V., Aminuddin M. A., bin Hamir M. H., Aiman N., Ismail N., Hariz A., Saleh A., Azman H., Said A. Yemen: Aman, Al-Wasmani, Al-Zubaidi, Ghaleb, Al-Khubayshi, Masnum, Anbar, Al-Golan, Al-Dahi, Al-Matari, Al-Gahwashi

Match facts and head-to-head

Yemen and Brunei have faced each other twice in history—both times Yemen came out on top (5-0 and 1-0 in 2002 World Cup qualifiers).

Brunei snapped a six-match winless streak by beating Bhutan 2-1.

Yemen have yet to score in two rounds but remain unbeaten (two goalless draws).

Prediction

Brunei have improved as the tournament has progressed, but Yemen appear more structured and consistent. All things considered, a bet on a narrow away win looks justified. Expect Yemen to edge out their opponents thanks to better organization and motivation, with few goals likely to be scored in this encounter.