Brighton vs Fulham prediction and betting tips on October 29, 2023

Brighton will compete with Fulham as part of the 10th round of the English Premier League. The match will take place at Amex Stadium on October 29 and will start at 15:00 CET.

Brighton



This team has proven itself to be no longer an average one, but not a contender for the medals yet. Brighton is gradually approaching the top clubs; speaking about the previous season, it had already entered the European zone and the current draw brings the 6th position (with 16 points), which is shared with Newcastle.

As for the recent matches, Brighton has been experiencing a decline. The defeat with a 1-6 score made by Aston Villa was especially painful. That result was added with a failure in the confrontation against Manchester City and a draw in the game with Liverpool.

Fulham



The team from London is in its second season in the Premier League. Speaking about the previous one, “the Cottagers” managed to jump above their heads and not only remained among the elite of English football, but confidently secured a foothold in the middle of the table.

Fulham occupies the 13th place in the standings and has got 11 points after nine rounds.

The club unexpectedly finished in the top 10 in the previous season, and now it has every chance to repeat the higher mentioned result, but it will be much more difficult to do this.

The main problem of “the Cottagers” remains the low quality of their performance – the guests scored only 8 goals in 9 Premier League matches. This is due, first of all, to the departure of the main striking force of the previous years, the Serbian forward, Mitrović.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



• Brighton has scored in 12 consecutive home matches.

• Fulham hasn’t won on the away field in 4 confrontations in a row, moreover, taking into account 2 previous battles, the team didn’t score.

• Brighton beat “the Cottagers” back in early 2017.

Prediction



De Zerbi’s wards should get out of their playing crisis, and the match against Fulham will be an excellent chance to break the series of failures on the inner scene. I bet on Brighton to win with “a -1 goal handicap”.

