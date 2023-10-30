Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.8 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

The match of the second round of the German Cup will feature a meeting between Borussia Dortmund and Hoffenheim. The teams will play on November 1 at the Signal Iduna Park stadium.

Borussia Dortmund

This season, the “bumblebees” do not particularly shine, although they are among the leaders in the German championship standings. After nine matches, the team scored 21 points and ranks fourth in the standings. Interestingly, Borussia is one of the three representatives of the Bundesliga that have never lost in the new season. They have six wins and three draws.

The German Cup is a landmark tournament for Borussia and there is no doubt that the Bumblebee coaching staff will field the main squad for the game against Hoffenheim. If this happens, then the guests will have a very hard time, if we also take into account the level of support from the stands in Dortmund.

Hoffenheim

But Hoffenheim, to the surprise of its fans, is showing very confident play in the new season. The team is currently in sixth place in the standings and is only three points behind the Champions League zone.

It is possible that the coaching staff will not risk key players and will give them rest in the cup match.

Statistics and prediction for the match

The teams met each other 33 times and 16 of them were won by Borussia players, but Hoffenheim has only seven victories in history.

They believe that Borussia will advance, although I believe that the match will not be boring. I suggest betting on the outcome that both teams will score, for which the bookmakers offer a fairly good odds of 1.8.