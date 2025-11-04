Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.68 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

On November 6, 2025, in the fourth round of the UEFA Europa League group stage, Bologna will host Brann. Kick-off is scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at the key details and best bets for this match.

Bologna

Bologna approach this match in excellent form. In their most recent Serie A fixture, they claimed an impressive 3–1 away victory over Parma, extending their unbeaten run to eight matches across all competitions.

In Serie A, Bologna currently sit 5th in the standings with 18 points — just four behind the league leader. Their home form has also been strong this season, as they remain unbeaten at Stadio Renato Dall’Ara, recording three wins and two draws in all competitions. Notably, Bologna have kept three clean sheets in those five home games.

In the Europa League, Bologna’s last defeat came in the opening round away to Aston Villa. Since then, they have improved — drawing 1–1 at home against Freiburg and securing a 2–1 away win over FCSB.

This will be the first-ever meeting between Bologna and Norwegian side Brann.

Brann

Norwegian side Brann come into this fixture after suffering two consecutive league defeats — both by the same 1–2 scoreline. First, they lost at home to Bodø/Glimt, and then suffered another 1–2 defeat away to Bryne.

Despite these setbacks, Brann remain in 3rd place in the Eliteserien standings and are close to securing European football for next season. Whether it will be the Europa League or the Conference League, however, is still to be decided.

In Europe this season, Brann successfully navigated the Europa League qualification phase but started the group stage with a 1–2 defeat to Lille. Since then, they have shown strong improvement — earning back-to-back home wins, first beating Utrecht 1–0 and then Rangers 3–0. These results currently place them 8th in the overall Europa League standings.

Brann’s matches are usually open and entertaining. Their last six games in all competitions have all featured over 2.5 goals, and in four of those matches, both teams found the net.

Probable Lineups

Bologna: Skorupski, Holm, Heggem, Lucumi, Miranda, Moro, Ferguson, Orsolini, Odgaard, Cambiaghi, Castro

Brann: Dyngeland, De Roeve, Helland, Boakye, Dragsnes, Gudmundsson, Sorensen, Kornvig, Haaland, Mathisen, Finne

Key Facts and Head-to-Head

Bologna are unbeaten in 9 of their last 10 matches.

3 of Bologna’s last 4 matches have seen over 2.5 goals.

Both teams scored in 3 of Bologna’s last 4 matches.

Over 2.5 goals were scored in each of Brann’s last 6 matches.

Brann have lost 3 of their last 4 away matches.

Both teams scored in 4 of Brann’s last 5 matches.

Bologna — Brann Prediction

We expect an entertaining clash between two teams that have both shown solid form early in the season. Bologna are currently on an impressive unbeaten run and have been extremely reliable at home, remaining undefeated in all competitions on their own ground. Brann, despite suffering two consecutive league defeats, are still performing well domestically and continue to fight for European qualification spots. In the Europa League, the Norwegian side have also delivered strong results. Both teams have been involved in high-scoring matches recently, consistently creating plenty of chances. Therefore, we can expect goals in this fixture and an open, attacking game. My bet for this match: Over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.68.