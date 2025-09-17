RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football AFC Cup Predictions Beijing Guoan vs Cong An: Who will kick off AFC Champions League 2 with a win?

Beijing Guoan vs Cong An: Who will kick off AFC Champions League 2 with a win?

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Beijing Guoan vs Cong An Ha Noi prediction Photo: Beijing Guoan
Beijing Guoan Beijing Guoan
AFC Champions League Two (Round 1) 18 sep 2025, 08:15
- : -
International,
Cong An Ha Noi Cong An Ha Noi
Review Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Beijing Guoan
Odds: 1.67
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

In the opening match of AFC Champions League 2, China's Beijing Guoan will face Vietnam's Cong An. The showdown is scheduled for Thursday, September 18, with kick-off at 14:15 CET. Here’s my betting tip for this clash.

Beijing Guoan vs Cong An: Match facts and head-to-head

  • Beijing Guoan have lost their last two matches after previously stringing together four wins.
  • Cong An are riding a three-game winning streak.
  • Beijing Guoan have failed to score in their last two outings.
  • Cong An have found the net in 11 consecutive matches.
  • At home, Beijing Guoan are unbeaten in three straight games: two wins and a draw.
  • Cong An have lost just once in their last seven away fixtures.
  • Cong An have not lost to nil in any of their last ten games, while Beijing Guoan have failed to score in three.
  • Cong An have kept three clean sheets in their last ten matches, Beijing Guoan have managed two.
  • This will be the first-ever meeting between these two sides.

Beijing Guoan vs Cong An: Match preview

Beijing Guoan compete in the Chinese Super League, where the battle for top spots is heating up. The team is chasing a top-three finish, currently sitting on 48 points after 24 rounds. They're just two points off third place and five behind the leaders. Their chances of clinching a top-three spot remain high, though recent results raise some questions: back-to-back defeats, including a heavy 0-6 loss. Still, they're well positioned to fight for their objectives. The last time Beijing Guoan played in an intercontinental tournament was in 2021, but they failed to make it out of the group stage.

Cong An are making their debut in the AFC Champions League—a historic moment for the club. Last season, they finished third, collecting 45 points from 26 matches, edging their closest rivals by a single point. They’ve started the new V.League 1 campaign brightly: three wins and a draw. With ten points, Cong An top the table, although their nearest challengers have a game in hand, so they're currently trailing in terms of points dropped. To return to AFC Champions League 2, Cong An must win the championship, given the V.League 1’s coefficient.

Probable lineups

  • Beijing Guoan: Han Jiaqi, Ngadeu, Li Lei, Wang Gang, Yu Dabao, Zhang Xizhe, Ademi, Souza, Gao Tianyi, Liu Yang, Wang Ziming
  • Cong An: Nguyen, Ugo Gomez, Leo Arthur, Le Pham, Le Van Do, Nguyen Dinh, Bui Hoang, Mok, Nguyen Kuan, Pendang, Tran Dinh Trong

Prediction

Cong An are in better form right now, but Beijing Guoan possess a stronger squad and play in a more competitive league. I believe the hosts will get the win, so my pick is for a Beijing Guoan victory.

Prediction on game Win Beijing Guoan
Odds: 1.67
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Polokwane City vs Lamontville Golden Arrows prediction South African Betway Premiership Today, 13:30 Polokwane City vs Golden Arrows. H2H, lineups and match prediction — September 17, 2025 Polokwane City Odds: 1.67 Lamontville Golden Arrows Recommended Mostbet
Richards Bay vs TS Galaxy prediction South African Betway Premiership Today, 13:30 Richards Bay vs TS Galaxy prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 17.09.2025 Richards Bay Odds: 1.9 TS Galaxy Bet now Melbet
Marumo Gallants vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction South African Betway Premiership Today, 13:30 Marumo Gallants vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 17.09.2025 Marumo Gallants Odds: 1.74 Mamelodi Sundowns Bet now 1xBet
Genk vs Sporting Charleroi prediction Pro League Belgium Today, 14:30 Genk vs Charleroi prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 17 September 2025 Genk Odds: 1.7 Sporting Charleroi Recommended Mostbet
Swansea vs Nottingham Forest prediction EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) Today, 15:00 Swansea vs Nottingham: will Nottingham Forest advance to the next round? Swansea Odds: 1.66 Nottingham Forest Bet now 1xBet
Ajax vs Inter prediction Champions League Today, 15:00 Ajax vs Inter: has Inter recovered from defeats and will they start the Champions League on a high note? Ajax Odds: 1.6 Inter Bet now Melbet
Bayern Munich vs Chelsea prediction Champions League Today, 15:00 Bayern Munich vs Chelsea: Who will kick off the new Champions League season with a win? Bayern Munich Odds: 1.52 Chelsea Recommended 1xBet
Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid prediction Champions League Today, 15:00 Liverpool vs Atlético Madrid prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 17 September 2025 Liverpool Odds: 1.62 Atletico Madrid Bet now 1xBet
Bayern Munich vs Chelsea prediction Champions League Today, 15:00 Bayern vs Chelsea prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 17 September 2025 Bayern Munich Odds: 1.58 Chelsea Bet now Melbet
Ajax vs Inter prediction Champions League Today, 15:00 Ajax - Inter prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 17 September 2025 Ajax Odds: 1.67 Inter Recommended Mostbet
Selangor vs Bangkok United prediction AFC Champions League Two 18 sep 2025, 06:00 Selangor vs Bangkok United prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — September 18, 2025 Selangor Odds: 1.6 Bangkok United Bet now Mostbet
Kaya FC vs Tampines Rovers FC prediction AFC Champions League Two 18 sep 2025, 06:00 Kaya vs Tampines Rovers prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 18 September 2025 Kaya FC Odds: 1.5 Tampines Rovers FC Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores