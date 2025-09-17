Prediction on game Win Beijing Guoan Odds: 1.67 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

In the opening match of AFC Champions League 2, China's Beijing Guoan will face Vietnam's Cong An. The showdown is scheduled for Thursday, September 18, with kick-off at 14:15 CET. Here’s my betting tip for this clash.

Beijing Guoan vs Cong An: Match facts and head-to-head

Beijing Guoan have lost their last two matches after previously stringing together four wins.

Cong An are riding a three-game winning streak.

Beijing Guoan have failed to score in their last two outings.

Cong An have found the net in 11 consecutive matches.

At home, Beijing Guoan are unbeaten in three straight games: two wins and a draw.

Cong An have lost just once in their last seven away fixtures.

Cong An have not lost to nil in any of their last ten games, while Beijing Guoan have failed to score in three.

Cong An have kept three clean sheets in their last ten matches, Beijing Guoan have managed two.

This will be the first-ever meeting between these two sides.

Beijing Guoan vs Cong An: Match preview

Beijing Guoan compete in the Chinese Super League, where the battle for top spots is heating up. The team is chasing a top-three finish, currently sitting on 48 points after 24 rounds. They're just two points off third place and five behind the leaders. Their chances of clinching a top-three spot remain high, though recent results raise some questions: back-to-back defeats, including a heavy 0-6 loss. Still, they're well positioned to fight for their objectives. The last time Beijing Guoan played in an intercontinental tournament was in 2021, but they failed to make it out of the group stage.

Cong An are making their debut in the AFC Champions League—a historic moment for the club. Last season, they finished third, collecting 45 points from 26 matches, edging their closest rivals by a single point. They’ve started the new V.League 1 campaign brightly: three wins and a draw. With ten points, Cong An top the table, although their nearest challengers have a game in hand, so they're currently trailing in terms of points dropped. To return to AFC Champions League 2, Cong An must win the championship, given the V.League 1’s coefficient.

Probable lineups

Beijing Guoan: Han Jiaqi, Ngadeu, Li Lei, Wang Gang, Yu Dabao, Zhang Xizhe, Ademi, Souza, Gao Tianyi, Liu Yang, Wang Ziming

Cong An: Nguyen, Ugo Gomez, Leo Arthur, Le Pham, Le Van Do, Nguyen Dinh, Bui Hoang, Mok, Nguyen Kuan, Pendang, Tran Dinh Trong

Prediction

Cong An are in better form right now, but Beijing Guoan possess a stronger squad and play in a more competitive league. I believe the hosts will get the win, so my pick is for a Beijing Guoan victory.