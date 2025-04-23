RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Ligue 2 France Bastia vs. Grenoble: who will get closer to the Ligue 2 playoffs?

Bastia vs. Grenoble: who will get closer to the Ligue 2 playoffs?

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
SC Bastia vs Grenoble prediction Photo: https://x.com/SCBastia
SC Bastia SC Bastia
Ligue 2 France 25 apr 2025, 14:00 SC Bastia - Grenoble
-
- : -
France, Furiani, Stade Armand Cesari
Grenoble Grenoble
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win SC Bastia
Odds: 1.61
1win Bonuses
1Win 4.85
Bet now

On Friday, April 25, the 32nd round of Ligue 2 will feature a match between Bastia and Grenoble. The game kicks off at 20:00 Central European Time. Here’s our prediction on the winner of this encounter.

Bastia vs. Grenoble: match facts and head-to-head

  • Bastia is unbeaten at home for six consecutive matches, winning the last four of them.
  • Grenoble has lost the last two matches and has suffered three defeats in their last four games.
  • Both teams concede regularly: Bastia has allowed at least one goal in their last three matches, Grenoble in their last four.
  • Bastia boasts the third-best defense in Ligue 2, conceding just 31 goals.
  • Bastia has won 29% of this season's matches without conceding, while Grenoble has managed just 18%.
  • Grenoble has lost 24% of their games without scoring, compared to Bastia's 17%.
  • In the first round, Grenoble won 3-2. In the last five head-to-head matches, Bastia has claimed three victories.

Bastia vs. Grenoble: match preview

Both teams are close in the standings and are fighting for a playoff spot. Bastia leads Grenoble by four points, occupying eighth place with 44 points after 31 rounds. They are just four points shy of the fifth spot, which offers a chance for promotion, with three rounds to go. However, the team’s form is inconsistent: two wins, two losses, and a draw in their last five matches.

Grenoble is also experiencing a rough patch. They have won only once in their last eight matches. They have a total of 40 points — four less than Bastia and eight behind the fifth-placed team. To maintain their chances, they need to win all remaining matches and hope for their rivals to falter.

Probable lineups

  • Bastia: Placid, Acueson, Aris, Gidi, Bonner, Ducroc, Vincent, Jeanne, Boutra, Sebas, Cisse
  • Grenoble: Diop, Muyokolo, Tchapche, Delos, Paque, Valls, Xanthip, Olaytan, Diaby, Benet, Kerueddan

Prediction

Grenoble is in weaker form, while Bastia has strong motivation and plays on their home turf. The hosts have a better chance of success — my pick: Bastia to win with odds of 1.61.

Prediction on game Win SC Bastia
Odds: 1.61
1win Bonuses
1Win 4.85
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Osasuna vs Sevilla prediction LaLiga Spain 24 apr 2025, 13:00 Osasuna vs Sevilla prediction: Will both teams score more than 2 goals? Osasuna Odds: 2.31 Sevilla Recommended 1xBet
Fenerbahçe vs Paris Basketball prediction Euroleague 24 apr 2025, 13:45 Fenerbahçe vs Paris Basketball: Prediction and bet for the match on April 24, 2025 Fenerbahçe Odds: 1.74 Paris Basketball Bet now 1xBet
Panathinaikos vs Anadolu Efes prediction EuroLeague 24 apr 2025, 14:30 Panathinaikos vs Anadolu Efes prediction and H2H — April 24, 2025 Panathinaikos Odds: 1.52 Anadolu Efes Bet now 1xBet
Club Brugge vs Union Saint-Gilloise prediction Pro League Belgium 24 apr 2025, 14:30 Club Brugge vs. Union prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - April 24, 2025 Club Brugge Odds: 1.72 Union Saint-Gilloise Recommended 1xBet
Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano prediction LaLiga Spain 24 apr 2025, 15:30 Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano: can Atletico close in on second place? Atletico Madrid Odds: 1.52 Rayo Vallecano Bet now 1Win
Central Cordoba de Santiago vs Deportivo Tachira prediction Copa Libertadores 24 apr 2025, 18:00 Central Cordoba vs Deportivo Tachira prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — April 25, 2025 Central Cordoba de Santiago Odds: 1.55 Deportivo Tachira Bet now 1Win
Bolivar vs Palmeiras prediction Copa Libertadores 24 apr 2025, 18:00 Bolívar vs Palmeiras prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 25, 2025 Bolivar Odds: 1.94 Palmeiras Recommended BetWinner
Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks prediction NBA 24 apr 2025, 19:00 Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks prediction and bet for the match on April 25, 2025 Detroit Pistons Odds: 1.86 New York Knicks Bet now Melbet
Bahia vs Atletico Nacional prediction Copa Libertadores 24 apr 2025, 20:00 Bahia vs Atletico Nacional prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 25, 2025 Bahia Odds: 1.85 Atletico Nacional Bet now 22Bet
Cerro Porteno vs Sporting Cristal prediction Copa Libertadores 24 apr 2025, 20:30 Cerro Porteno vs Sporting Cristal prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 25, 2025 Cerro Porteno Odds: 1.75 Sporting Cristal Recommended Melbet
Los Angeles Clippers vs Denver Nuggets prediction NBA 24 apr 2025, 22:00 Los Angeles Clippers vs Denver Nuggets prediction and bet for April 25, 2025 Los Angeles Clippers Odds: 1.65 Denver Nuggets Bet now 1xBet
Macarthur FC vs Melbourne Victory prediction A-League Men Australia 25 apr 2025, 05:35 Macarthur vs Melbourne Victory: can Macarthur clinch a playoff spot? Macarthur FC Odds: 1.68 Melbourne Victory Bet now 1Win
Upcoming matches
All
Bucaramanga 0 - 1 Fortaleza Today, 22:00 Copa Libertadores
Bucaramanga
0
Fortaleza
1
45’ + 6
Leganes - : - Girona 24 apr 2025, 13:00 LaLiga Spain
Leganes
-
Girona
-
13:00
Osasuna - : - Sevilla 24 apr 2025, 13:00 LaLiga Spain
Osasuna
-
Sevilla
-
13:00
Bologna - : - Empoli 24 apr 2025, 15:00 Coppa Italia
Bologna
-
Empoli
-
15:00
Real Betis - : - Real Valladolid 24 apr 2025, 15:30 LaLiga Spain
Real Betis
-
Real Valladolid
-
15:30
Atletico Madrid - : - Rayo Vallecano 24 apr 2025, 15:30 LaLiga Spain
Atletico Madrid
-
Rayo Vallecano
-
15:30
Central Cordoba de Santiago - : - Deportivo Tachira 24 apr 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Central Cordoba de Santiago
-
Deportivo Tachira
-
18:00
Bolivar - : - Palmeiras 24 apr 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Bolivar
-
Palmeiras
-
18:00
Bahia - : - Atletico Nacional 24 apr 2025, 20:00 Copa Libertadores
Bahia
-
Atletico Nacional
-
20:00
Cerro Porteno - : - Sporting Cristal 24 apr 2025, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Cerro Porteno
-
Sporting Cristal
-
20:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 22:35 Real Salt Lake Sign William Agada From Sporting Kansas City Football news Today, 22:20 Tigres Confirms Gignac Renewal, Nahuel Guzmán Also in Talks to Stay Football news Today, 21:30 Austin FC Land Robert Taylor in Trade With Inter Miami Football news Today, 21:20 Dorival Júnior Emerges as Top Target for Corinthians Amid Urgent Coaching Search Football news Today, 20:20 From Striker to Referee: Nicolás Ramírez to Officiate Another Superclásico Football news Today, 19:45 Unión Set to Hold Elections and Annual Assembly in May Football news Today, 19:20 Boca Sweating Over Cavani and Zenón Ahead of Superclásico Football news Today, 18:49 Marcel Koller Faces Crucial Test in Club World Cup to Secure Al Ahly Future Football news Today, 18:40 Trial Over Maradona's Death Exposes Major Flaws in Home Care Football news Today, 18:32 Orlando Pirates Eye Historic Final Appearance Against Pyramids FC
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores