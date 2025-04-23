Bastia vs. Grenoble: who will get closer to the Ligue 2 playoffs?

Prediction on game Win SC Bastia Odds: 1.61 1win Bonuses 4.85 Bet now

On Friday, April 25, the 32nd round of Ligue 2 will feature a match between Bastia and Grenoble. The game kicks off at 20:00 Central European Time. Here’s our prediction on the winner of this encounter.

Bastia vs. Grenoble: match facts and head-to-head

Bastia is unbeaten at home for six consecutive matches, winning the last four of them.

Grenoble has lost the last two matches and has suffered three defeats in their last four games.

Both teams concede regularly: Bastia has allowed at least one goal in their last three matches, Grenoble in their last four.

Bastia boasts the third-best defense in Ligue 2, conceding just 31 goals.

Bastia has won 29% of this season's matches without conceding, while Grenoble has managed just 18%.

Grenoble has lost 24% of their games without scoring, compared to Bastia's 17%.

In the first round, Grenoble won 3-2. In the last five head-to-head matches, Bastia has claimed three victories.

Bastia vs. Grenoble: match preview

Both teams are close in the standings and are fighting for a playoff spot. Bastia leads Grenoble by four points, occupying eighth place with 44 points after 31 rounds. They are just four points shy of the fifth spot, which offers a chance for promotion, with three rounds to go. However, the team’s form is inconsistent: two wins, two losses, and a draw in their last five matches.

Grenoble is also experiencing a rough patch. They have won only once in their last eight matches. They have a total of 40 points — four less than Bastia and eight behind the fifth-placed team. To maintain their chances, they need to win all remaining matches and hope for their rivals to falter.

Probable lineups

Bastia : Placid, Acueson, Aris, Gidi, Bonner, Ducroc, Vincent, Jeanne, Boutra, Sebas, Cisse

: Placid, Acueson, Aris, Gidi, Bonner, Ducroc, Vincent, Jeanne, Boutra, Sebas, Cisse Grenoble: Diop, Muyokolo, Tchapche, Delos, Paque, Valls, Xanthip, Olaytan, Diaby, Benet, Kerueddan

Prediction

Grenoble is in weaker form, while Bastia has strong motivation and plays on their home turf. The hosts have a better chance of success — my pick: Bastia to win with odds of 1.61.