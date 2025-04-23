Bastia vs. Grenoble: who will get closer to the Ligue 2 playoffs?

On Friday, April 25, the 32nd round of Ligue 2 will feature a match between Bastia and Grenoble. The game kicks off at 20:00 Central European Time. Here’s our prediction on the winner of this encounter.
Bastia vs. Grenoble: match facts and head-to-head
- Bastia is unbeaten at home for six consecutive matches, winning the last four of them.
- Grenoble has lost the last two matches and has suffered three defeats in their last four games.
- Both teams concede regularly: Bastia has allowed at least one goal in their last three matches, Grenoble in their last four.
- Bastia boasts the third-best defense in Ligue 2, conceding just 31 goals.
- Bastia has won 29% of this season's matches without conceding, while Grenoble has managed just 18%.
- Grenoble has lost 24% of their games without scoring, compared to Bastia's 17%.
- In the first round, Grenoble won 3-2. In the last five head-to-head matches, Bastia has claimed three victories.
Bastia vs. Grenoble: match preview
Both teams are close in the standings and are fighting for a playoff spot. Bastia leads Grenoble by four points, occupying eighth place with 44 points after 31 rounds. They are just four points shy of the fifth spot, which offers a chance for promotion, with three rounds to go. However, the team’s form is inconsistent: two wins, two losses, and a draw in their last five matches.
Grenoble is also experiencing a rough patch. They have won only once in their last eight matches. They have a total of 40 points — four less than Bastia and eight behind the fifth-placed team. To maintain their chances, they need to win all remaining matches and hope for their rivals to falter.
Probable lineups
- Bastia: Placid, Acueson, Aris, Gidi, Bonner, Ducroc, Vincent, Jeanne, Boutra, Sebas, Cisse
- Grenoble: Diop, Muyokolo, Tchapche, Delos, Paque, Valls, Xanthip, Olaytan, Diaby, Benet, Kerueddan
Prediction
Grenoble is in weaker form, while Bastia has strong motivation and plays on their home turf. The hosts have a better chance of success — my pick: Bastia to win with odds of 1.61.