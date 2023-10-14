RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Azerbaijan vs Austria prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Azerbaijan vs Austria prediction
Azerbaijan Azerbaijan
European Championship 16 oct 2023, 12:00 Azerbaijan - Austria
-
- : -
International, Baku, Tofiq Bakhramov Stadium
Austria Austria
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
The game between Azerbaijan and Austria will take place in the qualifying tournament of the European Championship. The Austrian national team is one step away from qualifying for the final Euro tournament, and for this they will only need a victory over a modest opponent.

Azerbaijan

This team has strong problems in this qualifying tournament. In five matches they scored four points, drawing with Estonia and later beating them.

Motivation for the home team will be low, especially considering the motivation and strength of their opponents.

Unfortunately, the Azerbaijani national team was not able to demonstrate its play at the international level, and in general there were no positive changes in the play of this team.

Austria

This team is showing excellent performance in this qualifying tournament. They led the group for a long time, but dropped to second place after losing to Belgium.

After six games, the Austrians have 13 points and remain clear candidates for exiting the group. Their closest pursuers, the Swedes, have only six points, and it’s hard to call them rivals in the fight for a place at the Euro.

Thus, any victory over Azerbaijan guarantees Austria access to the European Championship.

Prediction for the game Azerbaijan - Austria

Austria is the clear favorite in this meeting. They have already beaten Azerbaijan 4-1 at home and in their last six meetings they have won by wide margins three times.

In the group stage, the Austrians scored 14 goals, second only to Belgium. Therefore, we recommend choosing a total greater than 2.5 at odds of 1.77.

