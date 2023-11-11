Aston Villa vs Fulham prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023

Prediction on game Win Aston Villa Odds: 1.6 100% Bonus up to $100 5.00 Bet now

In the 12th round of the English Championship, Aston Villa and Fulham will play against each other. In the last round, the home team suffered a defeat and interrupted their unbeaten streak. Now they need to start a new one, but the guests are unlikely to easily accept defeat.

Aston Villa

Unai Emery's side are still fifth after defeat at Nottingham, but their lead over Newcastle has been reduced to two points.

At the same time, Newcastle also showed a good result in the last round, beating Arsenal, which means that the gap between Aston Villa and the Gunners has not increased. Thus, Aston Villa still have a good chance of breaking into the top 4 at the end of the season and qualifying for a place in the Champions League.

In general, the team led by the Spaniard is playing very consistently and powerfully, which means the next match will be a very difficult test for the guests.

Fulham

The team is spending its second season in the Premier League after returning, but it is not going as well as the first. After 11 rounds played, the team is in 15th place and is close to the relegation zone, from which it is separated by six points.

It is worth admitting that in the last games Fulham played against strong opponents and hardly expected to win points there.

Prediction for the game "Aston Villa" - "Fulham"

In six of the last seven matches involving Fulham, the total goal was not greater than 2.5. In addition, the Londoners are unbeaten in their last 5 away matches.

I will bet on the home team's victory with odds of 1.6.