Argentina U20 vs Australia U20 prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — October 1, 2025

Argentina U20 vs Australia U20 prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — October 1, 2025

Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
https://x.com/CONMEBOL
Argentina U20 Argentina U20
World Cup U-20 (Round 2) Today, 19:00
- : -
International,
Australia U20 Australia U20
On October 2, 2025, in the second round of the FIFA U-20 World Cup, Argentina will face their Australian counterparts.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

  • Argentina is one of the tournament favorites.
  • In the opening round, Argentina defeated Cuba 3-1.
  • Australia narrowly lost their first match to Italy, 0-1.
  • The teams have met four times at U20 level: 2 wins for Argentina and 2 for Australia.
  • Argentina are unbeaten in their last 9 matches.
  • Australia have won just 1 of their last 5 games.

Match preview:

Argentina U-20 have always been regarded as tournament favorites. The team boasts a rich history at youth World Cups and has repeatedly proven its ability to nurture world-class talents. In the first round, the Argentinians displayed confident football and now aim to solidify their lead in the group.

Australia U-20, on the other hand, have not enjoyed as much success on the world stage but often surprise their opponents with discipline and physical prowess. The young "Socceroos" strive to play at a high tempo and are capable of causing real problems for any favorite.

This match promises to be a clash of Argentina's technical flair against Australia's athletic, organized style. A win here would greatly boost either team's chances of advancing to the knockout stage, so expect maximum intensity.

Probable line-ups:

  • Argentina: Barbi, Pagano, Gorosito, Palacio, Villalba, Acuña, Delgado, Carrizo, Montoro, Andino, Sarko.
  • Australia: Hall, Inserra, Esposito, Kikianis, Talladira, Youlley, Okon-Engstrler, Badolato, Bennie, Toure, Jovanovic.

Argentina U20 vs Australia U20 prediction:

Both teams showcase exciting attacking football: Argentina relies on combinations and technique, while Australia responds with quick counterattacks and set-piece opportunities. Matches at this level often see plenty of goals, as youth squads tend to play boldly and are less cautious at the back.

That's why our prediction: total goals over 2 looks like the optimal choice. We can easily expect 2–3 clear chances to be converted into goals.

My prediction: total goals in the match — over 2.

