Prediction on game Total over 2 Odds: 1.5 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On October 2, 2025, in the second round of the FIFA U-20 World Cup, Argentina will face their Australian counterparts.

See also: Egypt U-20 vs New Zealand U-20 prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — September 30, 2025

Key facts and head-to-head history:

Argentina is one of the tournament favorites.

In the opening round, Argentina defeated Cuba 3-1.

Australia narrowly lost their first match to Italy, 0-1.

The teams have met four times at U20 level: 2 wins for Argentina and 2 for Australia.

Argentina are unbeaten in their last 9 matches.

Australia have won just 1 of their last 5 games.

Match preview:

Argentina U-20 have always been regarded as tournament favorites. The team boasts a rich history at youth World Cups and has repeatedly proven its ability to nurture world-class talents. In the first round, the Argentinians displayed confident football and now aim to solidify their lead in the group.

Australia U-20, on the other hand, have not enjoyed as much success on the world stage but often surprise their opponents with discipline and physical prowess. The young "Socceroos" strive to play at a high tempo and are capable of causing real problems for any favorite.

This match promises to be a clash of Argentina's technical flair against Australia's athletic, organized style. A win here would greatly boost either team's chances of advancing to the knockout stage, so expect maximum intensity.

Probable line-ups:

Argentina: Barbi, Pagano, Gorosito, Palacio, Villalba, Acuña, Delgado, Carrizo, Montoro, Andino, Sarko.

Barbi, Pagano, Gorosito, Palacio, Villalba, Acuña, Delgado, Carrizo, Montoro, Andino, Sarko. Australia: Hall, Inserra, Esposito, Kikianis, Talladira, Youlley, Okon-Engstrler, Badolato, Bennie, Toure, Jovanovic.

Argentina U20 vs Australia U20 prediction:

Both teams showcase exciting attacking football: Argentina relies on combinations and technique, while Australia responds with quick counterattacks and set-piece opportunities. Matches at this level often see plenty of goals, as youth squads tend to play boldly and are less cautious at the back.

That's why our prediction: total goals over 2 looks like the optimal choice. We can easily expect 2–3 clear chances to be converted into goals.

My prediction: total goals in the match — over 2.