Annecy vs Ajaccio prediction, H2H and probable lineups — April 25, 2025

Annecy vs Ajaccio prediction, H2H and probable lineups — April 25, 2025

Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Annecy FC vs AC Ajaccio prediction Photo: ledauphine.com/ Author unknownn
Annecy FC Annecy FC
Ligue 2 France 25 apr 2025, 14:00 Annecy FC - AC Ajaccio
-
- : -
France, Annecy, Parc des Sports, Annecy
AC Ajaccio AC Ajaccio
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
In the 32nd round of the French Ligue 2, a clash between Annecy and Ajaccio is set to take place. The match is scheduled for Friday, April 25, with kickoff at 20:00 Central European Time. I suggest betting on the scoring potential of this game.

Match preview

Annecy has spent most of its history at the amateur level. The team has shown occasional bursts of brilliance and has already undergone several disbandments.

Since 2022, Annecy has been competing in Ligue 2, and in the current campaign, they hold a slim chance of making a historic promotion to Ligue 1. With three rounds left in the season, the team is three points behind the fifth position, which grants a playoff spot.

Ajaccio played in Ligue 1 two years ago, but after returning to the second division, they haven't shown significant results. After finishing 15th last season, the team maintains a mid-table status without aspirations for promotion.

Ajaccio is not threatened by relegation to the National league, and this could be confirmed officially in the next round. In any case, the team has performed at a decent level this season, but serious reinforcement is needed to compete for higher positions.

Match facts

  • Annecy has drawn its last three home games.
  • Ajaccio has lost only one of its last six away matches.
  • Annecy scores an average of 1 goal per game at home, while Ajaccio scores an average of 0.8 goals per game away.

Probable lineups

  • Annecy: Escal, Banet, Drouin, Delphi, Bermon, Kashi, Pajo, Ganiu, Paris, Laros, Demontsi.
  • Ajaccio: Sollacaro, Kouassi, Uar, Vidal, Bamba, Youssouf, Anziani, Junior, Barreto, Kante, Santelli.

H2H

Annecy has won all three head-to-head matches against Ajaccio.

Prediction

The hosts need a win more, but a high-scoring game should not be expected from these teams. Neither club impresses with their attacking play, so I suggest betting on a total of under 2.5 goals.

