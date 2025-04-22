RU RU ES ES FR FR
Atlético Bucaramanga vs Fortaleza prediction, H2H and probable lineups — April 24, 2025

Atlético Bucaramanga vs Fortaleza prediction, H2H and probable lineups — April 24, 2025

Jan Novak
Bucaramanga vs Fortaleza prediction Photo: АBucamaranga/ Author unknownn
Match details
In the third round of the Copa Libertadores group stage, a thrilling encounter is set between Bucaramanga and Fortaleza. The match will take place in Colombia on the night of Thursday, April 24. Kick-off is scheduled for 04:00 Central European Time. I suggest placing a bet on the winner of this game.

Match Preview

Atlético Bucaramanga is a relatively modest club but is currently experiencing a successful period in its history. Last season, the team won the Colombian Apertura and made its return to the Copa Libertadores.

The start in the continent's top tournament was not bad. After a draw with Colo-Colo, Bucaramanga defeated Argentine Racing away and topped the group. Interestingly, on the domestic front, the club is not performing well, sitting outside the playoff zone in 11th place.

Fortaleza finished fourth in the Brazilian Serie A last year, but the start of the new season cannot be called successful. The team has collected only 5 points in five matches, which is disappointing for the fans.

On the international stage, Fortaleza was thrashed at home by Racing, and the match against Colo-Colo could not be completed. At 0-0, the game was abandoned due to crowd trouble in the stands in the 73rd minute.

Match Facts

  • Bucaramanga is unbeaten in four consecutive matches.
  • Fortaleza has failed to win in five consecutive games.
  • Bucaramanga averages 2 goals per game at home, while Fortaleza averages 0.8 goals per game on the road.

Probable Lineups

  • Atlético Bucaramanga: Quintana, Gutierrez, Mena, Inestrosa, Eñao, Fabri, Flores, Asprilla, Castañeda, Sambueza, Pons.
  • Fortaleza: Ricardo, Barbosa, Titi, Kuscevic, David Luiz, Pikachu, Fernandez, Martinez, Lucas, Marinho, Lucero.

H2H

The teams have never faced each other before.

Prediction

Bookmakers find it difficult to favor one team over the other. Fortaleza should finally break their streak of failures, so I believe the Brazilians will be closer to success. My bet is on the visitors to win with a handicap of 0.

