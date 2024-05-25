Andrey Rublev vs Taro Daniel prediction and betting tips - May 27, 2024

Prediction on game Total under 32 Odds: 1.55 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

In the first round of the French Open, a match between Andrey Rublev and Japan's Taro Daniel will take place. The match will be held in Paris on Monday, May 27th. The game is scheduled to start at 12:00 PM Central European Time. Experts from Dailysports have made their predictions for this match.

Andrey Rublev

Rublev is one of those tennis players who often remains in the shadow of more prominent players but can shine at certain moments. Interestingly, Andrey has never reached the semifinals in Grand Slam tournaments, so he arrives in Paris aiming to improve this statistic.

This season on clay, Rublev has completely failed in Monte Carlo, Barcelona, and Rome. On the other hand, the Russian won the Masters in Madrid, defeating Carlos Alcaraz during the tournament.

Taro Daniel

The Japanese tennis player of American origin has never been considered a top player at a serious level. His personal best is 58th place in the world ranking, which he reached in January this year.

Since then, Daniel has significantly dropped in the rankings and hasn't advanced beyond the first or second round in major tournaments for a while. There are suspicions that Taro won't stay long in Paris either.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head

Rublev has only one defeat in his previous eight matches.

The last five matches involving Daniel ended in two sets.

The opponents have each won two matches against each other.

Andrey Rublev vs Taro Daniel Prediction

I believe that Rublev will have no problems with the Japanese player and will easily advance to the next round. I am betting on the total number of games being less than 32.