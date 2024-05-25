RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Andrey Rublev vs Taro Daniel prediction and betting tips - May 27, 2024

Andrey Rublev vs Taro Daniel prediction and betting tips - May 27, 2024

Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports expert
Andrey Rublev vs Taro Daniel prediction Photo: metaratings.tj/ Author unknown
Andrey Rublev Andrey Rublev
Roland Garros 27 may 2024, 05:00 Andrey Rublev - Taro Daniel
Paris, Court Simonne-Mathieu
Taro Daniel Taro Daniel
Prediction on game Total under 32
Odds: 1.55

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now

In the first round of the French Open, a match between Andrey Rublev and Japan's Taro Daniel will take place. The match will be held in Paris on Monday, May 27th. The game is scheduled to start at 12:00 PM Central European Time. Experts from Dailysports have made their predictions for this match.

Andrey Rublev

Rublev is one of those tennis players who often remains in the shadow of more prominent players but can shine at certain moments. Interestingly, Andrey has never reached the semifinals in Grand Slam tournaments, so he arrives in Paris aiming to improve this statistic.

This season on clay, Rublev has completely failed in Monte Carlo, Barcelona, and Rome. On the other hand, the Russian won the Masters in Madrid, defeating Carlos Alcaraz during the tournament.

Taro Daniel

The Japanese tennis player of American origin has never been considered a top player at a serious level. His personal best is 58th place in the world ranking, which he reached in January this year.

Since then, Daniel has significantly dropped in the rankings and hasn't advanced beyond the first or second round in major tournaments for a while. There are suspicions that Taro won't stay long in Paris either.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head

  • Rublev has only one defeat in his previous eight matches.
  • The last five matches involving Daniel ended in two sets.
  • The opponents have each won two matches against each other.

Andrey Rublev vs Taro Daniel Prediction

I believe that Rublev will have no problems with the Japanese player and will easily advance to the next round. I am betting on the total number of games being less than 32.

Prediction on game Total under 32
Odds: 1.55

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Getafe vs Mallorca prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 08:00 Getafe vs Mallorca prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024 Getafe Odds: 1.71 Mallorca Recommended BetWinner
Sweden vs Canada prediction World Ice Hockey Championship Today, 08:20 Sweden vs Canada prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024 Sweden Odds: 1.69 Canada Bet now MelBet
National Bank vs Ismaily SC prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 09:00 National Bank of Egypt vs El-Ismaily prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024 National Bank Odds: 1.6 Ismaily SC Bet now MelBet
Leeds vs Southampton prediction Championship England Today, 10:00 Leeds vs Southampton prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024 Leeds Odds: 1.75 Southampton Recommended BetWinner
Celta Vigo vs Valencia prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 10:15 Celta vs Valencia prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024 Celta Vigo Odds: 1.95 Valencia Bet now Linebet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Basketball news Today, 01:25 NBA Playoffs 2024: schedule, results and bracket Football news Yesterday, 17:18 Juventus and Monza are close to completing the transfer of the best goalkeeper in Serie A Football news Yesterday, 17:00 PSG defeated Lyon in Mbappe's farewell match and won the French Cup Football news Yesterday, 16:54 Real Madrid officially secured 36th La Liga title after finishing season with draw with Real Betis Motorsport News Yesterday, 16:40 The Schumacher family won a lawsuit against a German magazine for a scandalous publication Football news Yesterday, 16:09 Unexpectedly. Bayern Munich has revealed the reason for Tuchel's departure Football news Yesterday, 16:01 Bayer has secured their first-ever golden double by defeating Kaiserslautern to win the DFB Pokal Football news Yesterday, 15:37 Would like to return to Barcelona one day. Xavi commented on his resignation for the first time Football news Yesterday, 15:35 Farewell to a Legend: The iconic Toni Kroos bids adieu to the Santiago Bernabéu faithful Hockey news Yesterday, 15:13 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results
Sport Predictions
Football Today Getafe vs Mallorca prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024 Hockey Today Sweden vs Canada prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024 Football Today National Bank of Egypt vs El-Ismaily prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024 Football Today Leeds vs Southampton prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024 Football Today Celta vs Valencia prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024 Football Today Las Palmas vs Alaves prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024 Basketball Today Fenerbahce vs Olympiaсos prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024 Football Today Konyaspor vs Galatasaray prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024 Football Today El Gaish vs Baladiyat El-Mahalla prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024 Football Today Future vs Al-Masry prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024