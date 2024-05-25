RU RU
Main Predictions Fenerbahce vs Olympiaсos prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024

Fenerbahce vs Olympiaсos prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024

Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports expert
Fenerbahce vs Olympiaсos prediction Photo: metaratings.tj/ Author unknown
Fenerbahce Fenerbahce
Euroleague 26 may 2024, 11:00 Fenerbahce - Olympiaсos
Berlin, Uber Arena
Olympiaсos Olympiaсos
Prediction on game Total over 154
Odds: 1.63

As part of the final four of the Euroleague basketball, a match for third place will take place between Turkish Fenerbahce and Greek Olympiacos. The meeting will take place on Sunday, May 26. The game is scheduled to start at 18:00 Central European Time. The prediction for this match was compiled by Dailysports experts.

Fenerbahce

More than two weeks have passed since the successful quarterfinal series of the Euroleague playoffs against Monaco. The Turkish giants snatched victory and a ticket to the final four in the decisive fifth match, beating their opponent in overtime by just one point. The Canaries then managed to make it to the semi-finals of the Turkish Super League, where they will play against Besiktas.

In the Euroleague it was not possible to get into the decisive match. The Turks failed in the final quarter of the semi-final match against Panathinaikos and ultimately lost 57:73.

Olympiacos

Olympiacos reached the final four of the Euroleague for the third season in a row, but again fell short. This season, like a year ago, the Greeks were stopped by Real Madrid. And if last year the Spaniards won the final match in a bitter struggle, then in the semi-final match of this season there was no intrigue at all.

After an unsuccessful match with Real, the Greeks will try to take the bronze medals of the Euroleague and will concentrate on the decisive matches of the domestic championship, where they will probably decide the fate of the title with Panathinaikos, which in the match with Real will determine the strongest team of the continent.

Interesting facts and personal meetings

  • Fenerbahçe ended their five-match winning streak in the last game.
  • Olympiacos were unbeaten in April before the match against Real Madrid.
  • In the Euroleague regular season, the teams exchanged home victories.

Fenerbahce – Olympiacos Prediction

The Greeks are considered slight favorites, but overall bookmakers expect an even match. I suggest betting on a total of more than 154 points.

