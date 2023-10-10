RU RU NG NG
Andorra vs. Kosovo prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Andorra vs Kosovo prediction
European Championship 12 oct 2023, 14:45 Andorra - Kosovo
Prediction on game Total over 2
As part of the qualification for the 2024 European Championship, a clash between the national teams of Andorra and Kosovo is scheduled. The match will be held at Estadi Nacional in the capital of Andorra on Thursday, October 12, with kickoff at 20:45 Central European Time.

Andorra

The Andorran national team stands as one of the primary underdogs in European football. Over its nearly thirty-year history, this team has managed to win only ten matches. Needless to say, Andorra has never qualified for the final stages of major tournaments. Their record in qualifying campaigns reached its lowest point just before the 2020 European Championship, with Andorra finishing second to last in their group. In all other instances, Andorra consistently found itself at the bottom.

In this qualifying campaign, the Andorran team can boast draws against Belarus and Kosovo, but they are still at the bottom of the group standings.

Kosovo

The Kosovo national team played its first official match only in March 2014. It's worth noting that Kosovo is not recognized as an independent state by all countries, which prolonged its international debut. It wasn't until May 2016 that Kosovo was accepted into UEFA and FIFA.

The team does not appear to be the main underdog in its qualifying group and is rated higher than Andorra. After six matches, Kosovo has suffered only two defeats against Belarus and Romania, with the remaining four matches ending in draws.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • In their last 14 matches, Andorra has won only twice (both games against Liechtenstein in the UEFA Nations League).
  • Kosovo has suffered only two losses in its previous eight matches, with the other six games ending in draws.
  • The two teams have faced each other only once, resulting in a 1-1 draw in Pristina earlier this year.

Prediction

The clear favorites are the guests. Andorra will undoubtedly put up resistance, so I will place my bet on Total Over 2.

