Anderlecht vs Häcken prediction, H2H and probable lineups – July 24, 2025

Anderlecht vs Häcken prediction, H2H and probable lineups – July 24, 2025

Raphael Durand Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Anderlecht vs Haecken prediction Photo: onefootball.com / Author unknown
24 july 2025, 14:00
- : -
International, Anderlecht, Lotto Park
Review Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.65
On Thursday in Brussels at Lotto Park, the first leg of the Europa League qualifying quarterfinals will take place, as Belgian side Anderlecht host Swedish club Häcken. I’m backing a bet on goals in this encounter with an attractive odds value.

Match preview

Anderlecht have endured tough times, but last season managed to reclaim a spot in European competition by finishing 4th in the Belgian Pro League. That achievement has rekindled hopes of restoring the club’s status, as they haven’t won the league title since 2017. The new campaign kicks off with high ambitions and a strong, balanced squad blending seasoned pros and talented youngsters.

The team displays an organized style: averaging 1.55 goals scored per game and conceding just 1 – a fine mark of consistency. The Belgians are unbeaten in their last five matches, albeit all friendlies, and will be eager to extend that run at home in Europe, especially considering the importance of securing points before the return leg in Sweden.

Häcken booked their Europa League ticket by winning the Swedish Cup – a trophy that proved vital for a side that finished eighth in the league last season. In the current Allsvenskan campaign, the Swedes are again struggling for consistency and occupy a familiar eighth position. Nevertheless, they knocked out Spartak Trnava in the previous Europa League round thanks to a gutsy away win, showing both character and fighting spirit.

An average of 1.6 goals per game highlights decent attacking output, but the team concedes even more frequently (1.67 per match). That defensive frailty could prove fatal against an organized, more technically gifted opponent like Anderlecht, especially on the road.

Probable lineups

  • Anderlecht: Coosemans — Simic, Vertonghen, Hey — Degrief, Hazard, Stroeykens, Rits, Dendoncker, Angulo — Dolberg
  • Häcken: Berisha — Lundqvist, Lode, Holm, Hilvenius — Gustafsson, Ryggor Jensen, Ngabo, Svanbäck, Layouni — Brusberg

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Häcken will play Anderlecht for the first time, and it’s also their maiden trip to Brussels.
  • Anderlecht are unbeaten in five consecutive matches.
  • Just under half of Häcken’s games end with both teams scoring, with an average total of 3.27 goals per match.

Prediction

Despite the Swedes being in the middle of their season, Anderlecht clearly hold the edge in organization, individual quality, and European experience. With the backing of a passionate home crowd and a strong squad, the Belgians should be expected to get the result. Our bet for the match: “Over 2.5 goals” at odds of 1.65.

Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.65
Comments
