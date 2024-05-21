RU RU
Al Raed vs Al Ahli prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024

Al Raed vs Al Ahli prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024

Dillan George Dillan George Dailysports expert
Al-Raed vs Al-Ahli Jeddah prediction sportytrader.com
Al-Raed Al-Raed
Pro League Saudi Arabia 23 may 2024, 14:00 Al-Raed - Al-Ahli Jeddah
-
- : -
Saudi Arabia, Buraidah, King Abdullah Stadium, Buraidah
Al-Ahli Jeddah Al-Ahli Jeddah
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.66

On Thursday, May 23, in the 34th round of the Saudi Pro League, Al-Raed will host Al-Ahli. The match kicks off at 20:00 Central European Time. The prediction and bets for this match have been prepared by the analysts at Dailysports.

Al Raed

Al-Raed essentially lacks any significant motivation in the remaining two rounds of the Saudi Pro League. They are currently in 12th place, six points clear of the relegation zone. It is highly unlikely that they will be relegated.

Impressive results at the end of the season have helped Al-Raed secure their position in the Pro League. In their last 10 matches, Igor Jovićević's team has only suffered 3 losses and secured 4 victories. In the most recent round, Al Raed defeated Al Wehda 1-0.

Al Ahli

Al Ahli, which unexpectedly played in the second division last season, has made an excellent return to the elite of Saudi football. The team from Jeddah has practically secured third place. They are six points ahead of Al Taawoun, who are in fourth place.

In their previous Pro League match, Al Ahli thrashed the bottom-placed Abha 5-1 at home and had previously defeated Al Shabab 2-1 away. In their last five matches, Al Ahli has collected 9 points.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history

  • In the 16th round of the current season, Al-Raed and Al-Ahli played to a 0-0 draw.
  • In 33 matches against Al-Ahli, Al-Raed has won only 6 times, with the last victory coming in 2020.

Al Raed vs Al Ahli prediction

With no significant pressure from the tournament situation, I expect plenty of goal-scoring opportunities in this match. My bet is that both teams will score.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.66

Comments
