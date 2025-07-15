RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Club Friendlies Predictions Ajax vs PAOK: prediction, H2H and betting tips for July 16, 2025

Ajax vs PAOK: prediction, H2H and betting tips for July 16, 2025

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Ajax vs PAOK Thessaloniki FC prediction Photo: https://x.com/AFCAjax
16 july 2025, 08:00
- : -
International,
Review H2H Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Ajax Total over 2
Odds: 1.67
On Wednesday, July 16, we’re set for a friendly clash between Ajax and PAOK. Kick-off is scheduled for 14:00 Central European Time, with the match taking place behind closed doors. Here’s my take on the best bet for this fixture.

Ajax vs PAOK: match preview

Ajax finished last Eredivisie season in second place, securing a direct spot in the UEFA Champions League group stage. The Dutch side has ample time to prepare for the new campaign and has already played two friendlies. Four more pre-season games are on the schedule, including this one against PAOK. Ajax crushed Hibernian 6-3 and drew 1-1 with Aarhus. The new Eredivisie season kicks off on August 10.

PAOK wrapped up their Super League Greece campaign in third place and will enter UEFA Europa League qualification. Their pre-season preparations have only just begun, making this encounter with Ajax their first friendly of the summer. In addition to facing the Amsterdam club, PAOK has three more friendlies lined up. The Greek Super League is set to start on August 23.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Ajax are unbeaten in their last four matches.
  • PAOK have claimed four wins in their last six games, losing twice.
  • PAOK have scored at least once in nine consecutive matches, while Ajax have found the net in their last four.
  • In their most recent head-to-head, Ajax triumphed 3-2. The teams have met seven times, with PAOK yet to claim a single victory.

Prediction

Ajax started their pre-season earlier and are currently in better physical shape than PAOK. The Greeks will be playing their first summer friendly here. I believe Ajax will look stronger in this matchup and take the win. My bet: Ajax individual total over 2 goals at odds of 1.67.

Comments
