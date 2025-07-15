RU RU ES ES FR FR
Brugge vs Lokomotiva Zagreb: prediction, H2H and betting tips for the match — July 16, 2025

Brugge vs Lokomotiva Zagreb: prediction, H2H and betting tips for the match — July 16, 2025

Miguel Solomons
Club Brugge vs NK Lokomotiva prediction Photo: https://x.com/ClubBrugge
Club Brugge
16 july 2025, 06:30
- : -
International,
Review H2H Prediction
In a friendly clash, Club Brugge will face Lokomotiva Zagreb on Wednesday, July 16, at 12:30 Central European Time. Here’s my take and bet for this encounter.

Brugge vs Lokomotiva Zagreb: Match preview

Brugge are in full swing as they prepare for the UEFA Champions League qualifiers, playing a series of friendlies. The team has already played three matches without a single defeat: a 2-0 win over Kortrijk, a 2-2 draw with Rangers, and a 1-1 stalemate with Raków. Next up is the clash with Lokomotiva Zagreb, followed by a Belgian Super Cup showdown against Royale Union SG. After that, more tune-up games await before the Champions League qualifying campaign begins.

Lokomotiva Zagreb finished last season in the bottom half of the Croatian Football League table and missed out on European competitions. Now, the team is gearing up for the new season with a series of friendlies. First, a 1-1 draw, then a resounding 9-1 victory over Krško Posavje. Three more warm-up matches are ahead, including this one against Brugge, with the league campaign kicking off on August 1.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Brugge are unbeaten in their last nine matches.
  • Lokomotiva Zagreb are also on a six-match unbeaten run.
  • Brugge have scored at least once in each of their last eight games, while Lokomotiva have found the net in five straight.
  • The sides have met twice before: Brugge claimed one win, with the other match ending in a draw.

Prediction

In my view, Brugge are clear favorites in this encounter. Even though it’s just a friendly, the Belgian side boasts a higher-quality squad and I’m confident they’ll secure a convincing win. My bet: Brugge -1.5 handicap at odds of 1.7.

