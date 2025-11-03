Prediction on game Total over 3 Odds: 1.63 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

On November 5, 2025, in the fourth round of the UEFA Champions League group stage, Ajax will host Galatasaray. Kick-off is scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at the key details and best bets for this match.

Ajax

Ajax are currently going through a difficult period. The team have struggled to find consistency this season. In their most recent Eredivisie home match, Ajax drew 1–1 against Heerenveen. Over their last six matches in all competitions, they have managed to win only once. In the previous league round, Ajax secured a 3–2 away victory over Twente, which helped them move up to fourth place in the Eredivisie table. However, they remain eight points behind the leading duo — PSV and Feyenoord.

In the Champions League, things look far worse. Ajax have played three matches so far and lost all of them, scoring just once while conceding 11 goals. As a result, they currently sit in 36th place in the overall group stage standings.

Home form has also been disappointing — Ajax have failed to win 3 of their last 4 home matches across all competitions.

As for their head-to-head record against Galatasaray, the teams last met in Amsterdam last year in the Europa League, where Ajax defeated the Turkish side 2–1.

Galatasaray

Galatasaray, on the other hand, approach this match in a completely different mood. In their most recent league fixture, they played at home against Trabzonspor and were held to a 0–0 draw. However, that result extended their unbeaten streak to eight consecutive matches in all competitions.

Domestically, Galatasaray sit at the top of the Super Lig table with 29 points after 11 matches, scoring 25 goals and conceding only 5 — the best attack and defense in the Turkish league at the moment.

In the Champions League, the team are also performing solidly. Despite suffering a heavy 1–5 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in their opening match, Galatasaray bounced back with two impressive home victories — first against Liverpool and then against Bodø/Glimt. They currently occupy 14th place in the overall group standings.

Their away form has also been impressive. Galatasaray have lost only once away from home this season, and that defeat came in the Champions League against Eintracht — their only loss in all competitions so far.

As for the head-to-head record with Ajax, the two sides have met just three times in their history, including friendlies. The balance is perfectly even: one win each and one draw.

Probable Lineups

Ajax: Pasveer, Rosa, Sutalo, Wijndal, Baas, Klaassen, Mokio, Moro, Gloukh, Godts, Weghorst

Galatasaray: Cakır, Jakobs, Bardakcı, Sanchez, Sallai, Torreira, Lemina, Yılmaz, Gabriel Sara, Sane, Osimhen

Key Facts and Head-to-Head

Ajax have failed to win 5 of their last 6 matches.

Both teams have scored in 4 of Ajax’s last 5 matches.

Ajax have conceded first in 3 of their last 4 matches.

Galatasaray have won 6 of their last 8 matches.

Galatasaray have won 13 of their last 14 away matches.

Both teams have scored in 4 of Galatasaray’s last 5 matches.

Ajax — Galatasaray Prediction

We expect a very competitive and entertaining match. Ajax have looked far from their usual level this season, but playing at home, they will be determined to finally end their poor run and earn their first points in the Champions League. Galatasaray, on the other hand, come into this fixture in excellent form and will look to take advantage of Ajax’s current struggles to strengthen their position in the standings. Considering all these factors, we anticipate an open and attacking game from both sides. My bet for this match: Over 3 goals at odds of 1.63.