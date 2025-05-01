Ajaccio vs Lorient prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – May 2, 2025

Prediction on game Total under 2,5 Odds: 1.86 1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit Dailysports777 Promo code copied 4.85 Bet now

On May 1st, Ajaccio and Lorient will face off in the 33rd round of the French Ligue 2. Here’s my betting take on this fixture.

Ajaccio

The "Bears" haven’t had a standout season; their main achievement has been securing their place in the division. The club sits 13th in the league, with an 8-point cushion above the relegation zone. In their last outing, Ajaccio suffered a 0-2 away defeat to Annecy, conceding both goals in the final third of the match. The opponents truly deserved all three points.

Ajaccio had put together a three-match unbeaten run, but only managed to collect two points during that stretch. With the season winding down, motivation among the players appears low. It’s also worth noting that the team struggles to score, averaging less than a goal per game.

Lorient

This season can already be deemed a success for Lorient, as with two matches to go, they have clinched promotion to the top tier of French football. The team leads Ligue 2, with a three-point advantage over second-placed Paris. A win in the upcoming match would all but crown Lorient champions, given that Paris trails significantly on goal difference should the points be level.

In their last match, Lorient thrashed Caen 4-0 at home, sealing their place in Ligue 1. Lorient are in superb form, unbeaten in six games with five wins and a draw in that span. The desire is there to finish first, though the main objective has already been achieved.

Probable line-ups

Ajaccio : Sollacaro, Kouassi, Bamba, Vidal, Ayessa, Strata, Anziani, Mangani, Barreto, Santelli, Kante.

: Sollacaro, Kouassi, Bamba, Vidal, Ayessa, Strata, Anziani, Mangani, Barreto, Santelli, Kante. Lorient: Mvogo, Yongwa, Talbi, Laporte, Kalulu, Ponceau, Abergel, Awom, Mvuka, Mugisha, Krupi, Bamba.

Match facts

Ajaccio are unbeaten in three consecutive home games, collecting 7 points in those fixtures.

Lorient have had mixed results on the road: 7 wins, 5 losses, and 4 draws.

The odds for the match are as follows: Home win – 6.2, Draw – 3.85, Away win – 1.58.

H2H

The reverse fixture earlier this season ended with a confident 3-0 win for Lorient, although it's worth noting that Ajaccio were reduced to ten men from the 16th minute in that encounter.

Prediction

This match-up sees an inconsistent mid-table side hosting the league leaders, which is why bookmakers are backing the visitors. Lorient still have motivation, as they’ll want to hold on to their spot at the top of the table. I don’t expect a high-scoring affair here, so my bet is on under 2.5 total goals.