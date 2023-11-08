RU RU NG NG
AEK vs Marseilles prediction and betting tips on November 9, 2023

Prediction on game Total under 3.5
In the match of the fourth round of the Europa League group stage, a meeting will take place between the Greek AEK and the French Marseille. The fight between the leaders of the standings always arouses particular interest among fans.

AEK

After three rounds played, the team is in second place in the standings with four points.

In three matches, the Greeks scored five goals and conceded six. At the same time, in the national championship, AEK is successfully fighting for high places and takes third place after ten rounds, four points behind the leader.

"Marseilles"

The team from France is the leader of the group standings after three rounds, with five points to its credit.

In three games, the French scored eight goals, which looks quite solid.

At the same time, Marseille is in ninth place in its national championship after ten games with 13 points, which can be considered a failure.

Statistics and prediction for the match

AEK is the favorite of the match according to the bookmakers and this is due to the problems that arise in the game of the French team. Interestingly, the Greek team won three of the last five matches, suffering one defeat.

At the same time, Marseille won two of their last five matches, suffering one defeat. In the first round game of the Europa League group stage, the French celebrated their victory with a score of 3:1.

It seems to me that Marseille still has a chance of success in this match, since a victory almost guarantees them a place in the playoff stage of the tournament. I think that the French team will not lose and that the total number of goals will be less than 3.5.

