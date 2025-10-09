Zubairu Takes Responsibility as Early Goals Sink Flying Eagles Against Argentina

Coach blames poor start and lack of intensity for Nigeria’s 4–0 World Cup defeat

Flying Eagles head coach, Aliyu Zubairu, has shouldered full responsibility for Nigeria’s 4–0 loss to Argentina in the Round of 16 of the FIFA U-20 World Cup on Wednesday at the Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos.

The defeat ended Nigeria’s campaign in the tournament after progressing to the knockout stage as one of the best third-placed teams. Speaking after the game, Zubairu expressed disappointment over his players’ attitude and failure to maintain composure after conceding early.

“The early goal is part of what destabilizes us. We conceded a goal at a very early stage of the game. Even the second goal came not too far from the first goal,” Zubairu said. “I think that was what destabilized the whole of our approach but all the same I believe the boys did not display positive character.”

The coach also lamented the team’s lack of urgency when out of possession, admitting it allowed Argentina to dominate the midfield and find spaces easily. “Not really, what I think happened in the match is that the level of our fight anytime we don't have the ball is not enough,” he added. “That was what was giving the Argentines the opportunity and they saw a lot of space to operate. So anytime we lose the ball, we are not fighting back quickly.”

Despite the disappointing exit, Zubairu refused to blame his players. “That’s football, sometimes it is like that. I take the blame. I take the responsibilities, not the boys,” he said.

Argentina’s victory set up a quarterfinal clash with Mexico who defeated hosts Chile 4–1 on Friday.