Ruthless Argentina Crush Flying Eagles to End Nigeria’s U20 World Cup Dream

Albiceleste overpower Nigeria 4-0 to advance into the quarter-finals in Chile

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles have crashed out of the 2025 FIFA U20 World Cup after suffering a heavy 4-0 defeat to Argentina in the round of 16 on Wednesday night at the Estadio Nacional Julio Martinez Pradanos in Chile.

Coach Aliyu Zubairu’s side went into the clash hoping to repeat their 2023 heroics when they eliminated Argentina at the same stage, but the South Americans proved too strong this time.

Alejo Sarco opened the scoring just two minutes into the match, setting the tone for a one-sided encounter. Argentina dominated possession and created numerous chances, and this left Nigeria struggling to cope.

Despite late efforts from the Flying Eagles, the Albiceleste’s composure and attacking power ensured an emphatic victory and a place in the quarter-finals.