Zlatan Ibrahimovic recounted an anecdote involving a Ferrari and Pep Guardiola
Zlatan Ibrahimovic confessed to disregarding the counsel of Josep Guardiola during his time at "Barcelona"
"When I met Guardiola, he told me, 'Remember, players here don't arrive in Ferraris.' And what did I do? Naturally, I arrived in my darned Ferrari," disclosed Zlatan Ibrahimovic during an appearance on Piers Morgan's show.
It's worth noting that the Swedish forward only spent one season at "Barcelona." His relationship with Josep Guardiola was strained, and Ibrahimovic had been openly critical of the manager on multiple occasions.
Previously, Ibrahimovic had drawn comparisons between goals and intimacy.
