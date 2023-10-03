Ibrahimovic compared the pleasure of sex and scoring goals

World football legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic believes that having sex feels much better than the joy of scoring a goal.

“Anyone who thinks otherwise has problems with sex should seek help,” said the former Inter, Milan, Juventus, PSG and Barcelona striker.

Let us remember that Ibrahimovic quit football last summer. He has been performing professionally since the summer of 1999, his career lasting more than 24 years.

During his time in European football, he won the Dutch championship twice with Ajax, won the Italian championship three times with Inter and once became the champion of Spain with Barcelona.

Interestingly, despite playing for successful clubs, Ibrahimovic never lifted the Champions League trophy over his head.

Let us remember that the last club of the Swedish football player was the Italian “Milan”. The last year he did not take to the field due to a serious injury, after which he played several matches and decided to retire.