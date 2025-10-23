Zamalek vs Dekedda prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 24, 2025

One of the matches in the second preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup will take place on Friday at the International Stadium in Cairo, where Zamalek will host Somali club Dekedda. I'm offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with strong winning odds.

Match preview

The Cairo club enters this stage in fine form, having completely dominated the previous encounter with a 6-0 away win over Dekedda. In their last six matches, Zamalek have notched up three victories, two draws, and just one loss, consistently finding the net and confidently controlling possession.

At home, the "White Knights" are traditionally unbeatable: unbeaten in their last five games with three wins. The defense deserves special mention—just two goals conceded in those matches. With average possession above 55% and passing accuracy over 80%, the team commands the tempo and space with authority.

The Somali club faces a dire situation after suffering a crushing home defeat to Zamalek (0-6). Despite a few wins in their domestic league, Dekedda have looked lackluster on the international stage: three losses in their last six outings, conceding an average of 2.67 goals per game.

Their away form is no better—three defeats in their last six matches, including both international fixtures. Extremely poor finishing, a lack of shots on target, and virtually no attacking threat pose a major risk for the visitors to suffer another heavy loss in Egypt.

Probable lineups

Zamalek : Mohamed Sobhi, Osama Gaber, Mahmoud El Wensh, Hossam Abdelmagid, Mohamed Bentaieg, Hamza Dunga, Nabil Maher, Ahmed Said, Mahmoud Shehata, Chico Banza, Nasser Mansi

: Mohamed Sobhi, Osama Gaber, Mahmoud El Wensh, Hossam Abdelmagid, Mohamed Bentaieg, Hamza Dunga, Nabil Maher, Ahmed Said, Mahmoud Shehata, Chico Banza, Nasser Mansi Dekedda: A. Mohamud Jama, M. Harun Mohamed, T. Zakaria, A. Muse Ahmed, J. Aguocha, M. Osman, S. Botan Abdi, I. Bangura, J. Ouko, M. Mohamed Ahmed, O. Adepoju.

Match facts and head-to-head

Zamalek have won all three head-to-head meetings by at least a six-goal margin.

The Egyptian side are unbeaten in 10 of their last 11 CAF Confederation Cup matches.

Both teams have scored in three of Zamalek's last five matches.

Prediction

The gulf in class between these two sides is enormous, as the first leg (0-6) clearly showed. Zamalek are playing at home, where they are traditionally strong, and are unlikely to take their foot off the gas even with such an advantage. Given their attacking style and aggressive pressing, another convincing victory for the Egyptians is expected. The bet: "Zamalek to win with a -4.5 handicap."