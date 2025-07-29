Young African close to signing Boysen Mbatha

Namibian football side Young African is on the verge of signing a new player.

Details: According to reports from iDiski Times, the club has reached an agreement with midfielder Boysen Mbatha. The South African footballer previously played for Pretoria Callies and Polokwane City. He is expected to travel to Namibia, where the deal will be finalized.

Young African have qualified for the CAF Confederation Cup and are aiming to strengthen their squad with quality players to compete for a place in the knockout stages of the tournament.

Earlier, we reported that Orlando Pirates announced the signing of Oswin Appollis. The 23-year-old winger joined the club from Polokwane City under undisclosed terms.

Reminder: Appollis had represented Polokwane City since 2023, making 59 appearances, scoring nine goals, and providing six assists. He is also a current member of the Bafana Bafana national team.