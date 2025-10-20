“You had a great tournament.” Lionel Messi supports Argentina U20 after World Cup final defeat

Words of encouragement from a legend.

Argentina’s U20 national team fell 0–2 to Morocco in the World Cup final. After the match, Lionel Messi offered words of support to the young Albiceleste squad.

Details: On his Instagram story, the Argentine captain wrote that the team had an excellent tournament and, despite everyone’s wish to see Argentina U20 lift the trophy, there remained immense pride and joy for what the players had achieved.

Quote: “Keep your heads high, boys! You had a great tournament, and although we all wanted to see you raise the trophy, we’re filled with joy for everything you gave us and pride in how you defended the sky-blue and white with all your hearts,” Messi wrote.

Reminder: For the first time in their history, Morocco’s U20 national team were crowned world champions. Argentina remain the most successful team in the tournament’s history, though their last triumph came back in 2007.