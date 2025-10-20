ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news For the first time in history, Morocco win the U20 World Cup

For the first time in history, Morocco win the U20 World Cup

A historic achievement.
Football news Today, 01:17
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
For the first time in history, Morocco win the U20 World Cup Photo: https://x.com/EnMaroc

In the early hours of Monday, October 20, the final of the FIFA U20 World Cup took place between Argentina and Morocco.

The outcome was decided in the first half. In the 12th minute, Morocco took the lead thanks to a goal from Zabiri. Seventeen minutes later, they doubled their advantage — Zabiri again found the back of the net with his second goal of the match.

It was 2–0 at halftime, and despite Argentina’s efforts after the break, Morocco never relinquished control.

For the first time in their history, Morocco’s U20 national team have been crowned world champions. Argentina remain the most decorated side in the tournament’s history, but their last triumph dates back to 2007.

Related teams and leagues
Morocco U20 Morocco U20 Schedule Morocco U20 News
Argentina U20 Argentina U20 Schedule Argentina U20 News
World Cup U-20 World Cup U-20 Table World Cup U-20 Fixtures World Cup U-20 Predictions
Related Team News
“You had a great tournament.” Lionel Messi supports Argentina U20 after World Cup final defeat Football news Today, 02:06 “You had a great tournament.” Lionel Messi supports Argentina U20 after World Cup final defeat
Lionel Messi congratulates Argentina U20 team and Inter Miami striker Football news 16 oct 2025, 01:50 Lionel Messi congratulates Argentina U20 team and Inter Miami striker
African and South American national teams. The finalists of the U20 World Cup have been determined Football news 16 oct 2025, 01:19 African and South American national teams. The finalists of the U20 World Cup have been determined
Related Tournament News
Star Guests: Kendrick Lamar Attends U-20 World Cup Playoff Match Football news 09 oct 2025, 02:10 Star Guests: Kendrick Lamar Attends U-20 World Cup Playoff Match
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores