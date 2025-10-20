For the first time in history, Morocco win the U20 World Cup

A historic achievement.

In the early hours of Monday, October 20, the final of the FIFA U20 World Cup took place between Argentina and Morocco.

The outcome was decided in the first half. In the 12th minute, Morocco took the lead thanks to a goal from Zabiri. Seventeen minutes later, they doubled their advantage — Zabiri again found the back of the net with his second goal of the match.

It was 2–0 at halftime, and despite Argentina’s efforts after the break, Morocco never relinquished control.

For the first time in their history, Morocco’s U20 national team have been crowned world champions. Argentina remain the most decorated side in the tournament’s history, but their last triumph dates back to 2007.