You can't ban living in style! Jobe Bellingham drives an electric car that's not even on sale yet

Borussia Dortmund's rising star and Jude Bellingham's younger brother, Jobe, stunned fans when he arrived at the club's training session in a Polestar 5 electric car—a model that hasn't even hit the market yet. The young talent was spotted and photographed by supporters upon his arrival at Borussia Dortmund's training ground.

It's worth noting that the Polestar 5 is scheduled to make its official debut only in September at the International Motor Show (IAA).

Bellingham got the exclusive chance to take this unreleased car for a spin thanks to Borussia Dortmund's upcoming three-year partnership with Swedish automaker Polestar.

As part of this agreement, several Dortmund players have been given the opportunity to test drive the Polestar 5 before its official launch.

Just a reminder: Jobe Bellingham made the move to Borussia Dortmund from Sunderland this summer. The transfer fee was €30.5 million, with Jobe signing a contract that runs until 2030.