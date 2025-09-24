Xelajú, Sporting San Miguelito Begin Historic Quarterfinal Clash in Central American Cup

The 2025 Concacaf Central American Cup continues with a new matchup in the knockout rounds. According to tournament organizers, CSD Xelajú MC will host Sporting San Miguelito on Wednesday at Estadio Cementos Progreso in Guatemala City in the first leg of their Quarterfinal series. It will be the first-ever meeting between the two clubs.

Xelajú reached the knockout stage by finishing second in Group D with a 3-0-1 record. Jesús López stood out with two assists and 11 created chances, while Jorge Aparicio completed a tournament-best 229 passes in the group phase. Collectively, the Guatemalan side scored nine goals, ranking fifth overall, and recorded a 26% conversion rate.

Sporting San Miguelito topped Group B with a 2-1-1 record. Goalkeeper Marcos de León was a key factor, registering 19 saves, the second-highest total of the group stage. The Panamanian defense conceded twice in its opening matches but then went on a three-game unbeaten run, including a shutout, to clinch a quarterfinal berth.

Historically, Xelajú has played 15 two-legged international series, advancing on eight occasions. This marks their second encounter against a Panamanian club after eliminating Tauro FC in the 2007 Copa Interclubes. For Sporting, it will be the second time facing a Guatemalan rival in a knockout series, having previously eliminated Malacateco in the 2022 Concacaf League.