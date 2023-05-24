Xavi is not happy with the cancellation of Vinicius's red card

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez has spoken out about the decision of the Spanish Football Federation to mark the suspension of Real Madrid striker Vinicius Júnior.

The Brazilian was given a red card for fighting in a La Liga match against Valencia.

According to the Spanish coach, displays of racism and insults should be punished, but the red card issued to Júnior had nothing to do with it.

"It was a soccer action that happened on the field," he said.

Recall that Vinicius was repeatedly subjected to racist insults during the match against Valencia.