Wrexham Reynolds to sign Manchester City player! Club transfer record set to tumble

Wrexham may not be making bold public declarations about their ambitions in the Championship, but the transfer strategy of the newcomers to England’s second tier says it all. The Welsh club is setting its sights even on players from top-tier teams.

Details: According to Sky Sports, Wrexham are close to signing Manchester City defender Callum Doyle. This signing is set to shatter the club’s transfer record, with a deal reportedly worth €9.5 million under discussion. No further details have been released about the 21-year-old centre-back’s impending move to Wrexham.

Reminder: Wrexham’s transfer record has already been broken three times in this window alone. Currently, the club’s most expensive signing—owned by acclaimed actor Ryan Reynolds—is Ipswich winger Nathan Broadhead, acquired for €8.7 million.

Doyle, a Manchester City academy product, has yet to debut for the Citizens’ senior squad, having spent loan spells at Sunderland, Coventry, and Leicester. Last season, the 21-year-old centre-back was on loan at Norwich.