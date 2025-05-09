Wrexham players head to Las Vegas to celebrate Championship promotion

Wrexham continues to revel in their promotion to the Championship—after celebrations at the club's stadium, the team’s players are taking the party to Las Vegas. The squad shared photos from their trip on their Instagram pages.

It’s worth noting that this isn’t the first time the team has celebrated a promotion in such style. Previously, Wrexham jetted off to Las Vegas after clinching promotion in both 2023 and 2024. These Vegas celebrations are fast becoming a cherished tradition for the club.

Recall that at the end of April, Wrexham secured their place in the Championship, marking their third promotion in the past three years. The Welsh side tallied 92 points in England’s League One, finishing just behind Birmingham, who topped the table.

Looking ahead, Wrexham and their famous owners, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, have set their sights on reaching the Premier League. The Hollywood duo is already seeking potential investors whose financial backing could propel the club to even greater heights.