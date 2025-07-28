Wow! La Liga introduces changes to VAR operations. Now coaches have more options

This approach is expected to reduce complaints about referees.

Details: Today, the radio station El Partidazo de COPE reported that starting next season in Spain’s La Liga, team coaches will be able to request a forced review of controversial incidents using the VAR system twice per match.

It is reported that each team will have two challenges for the entire match. However, if the challenge is successful and a rule violation is detected during the review, the team that initiated the challenge will not lose that opportunity.

With this move, La Liga hopes to lessen the pressure on referees during matches and ensure maximum fairness for every team in the championship, since this rule will apply to all clubs without exception.

The upcoming season promises to be vibrant and action-packed, and with these reforms, possibly even revolutionary.

Reminder: Javier Tebas threatens to kill the Club World Cup