Worked with Holyfield and Mike Tyson. Legendary former coach Tommy Brooks has died

Legendary former boxing coach Tommy Brooks passed away late on July 29, news that became public on Wednesday, July 30.

Details: The 71-year-old coach had been battling cancer for a long time but, sadly, was unable to overcome the illness. He worked with some of boxing’s greatest icons—Evander Holyfield, Mike Tyson, and the Klitschko brothers.

pic.twitter.com/rmL8Di7HqR — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) July 30, 2025

Brooks was also a boxer himself. He competed professionally starting in 1977. The American tallied seven wins and three losses before retiring from the ring.

Alongside Holyfield, he became the undisputed world champion at cruiserweight and captured the WBA, WBC, and IBF heavyweight titles.

