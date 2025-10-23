ES ES FR FR
Women's AFCON 2026 Qualifiers : Togolese team arrives in Burkina Faso

Togo will face Burkina Faso this Friday.
Football news Today, 13:03
Essohana Lemou Essohana Lemou Dailysports's expert
The Togolese women's team has arrived in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, for the second and final round of the Morocco 2026 Women's AFCON qualifiers.

The news is official on the Togolese Football Federation's X account. The Women's Hawks have arrived in Ouagadougou, where they will face their counterparts from Burkina Faso this Friday at 4:00 PM GMT in the first leg of the second and final round of the Morocco 2026 Women's AFCON qualifiers.

