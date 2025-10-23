Women's AFCON 2026 Qualifiers : Togolese team arrives in Burkina Faso

Togo will face Burkina Faso this Friday.

The news is official on the Togolese Football Federation's X account. The Women's Hawks have arrived in Ouagadougou, where they will face their counterparts from Burkina Faso this Friday at 4:00 PM GMT in the first leg of the second and final round of the Morocco 2026 Women's AFCON qualifiers.